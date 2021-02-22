Hizb ut Tahrir / Tanzania Launches Centenary of Destruction of the Khilafah Campaign

Yesterday, 01 Rajab 1442 Hijri corresponding to 13 February 2021 CE, members of Hizb ut Tahrir / Tanzania held picketing events in several regions to officially launch the campaign titled, “Centenary of the Destruction of the Khilafah;” the destruction that took place in Rajab 1342 Hijri / March 1924 CE.

Before that, on Friday 30 Jumada al-Akhir using Friday platforms, they addressed audiences in various mosques with a nationwide message to publicize this globally campaign.

Among areas where the campaign was launched yesterday were: Dar es Salaam, outside of Masjid Kichangani (Magomeni) Masjid Mtoro (Kariakoo), Masjid Idrisa (Kariakoo) and Masjid Nuru, Mbande, Mbagala.

Zanzibar at Masjids of Mchangani and Mbuyuni (Zanzibar Town), Masjid Qatar Chake Chake, (Pemba Island) as well as some prominent Mosques at Mwanza and Tanga regions.

Pickets were held with short talks reminding Muslims of the bitterness and catastrophic situation the Ummah suffers from the loss of Khilafah, of the Sharia obligation upon the Ummah to work to reestablish it, as well calling upon them to march with Hizb ut Tahrir in working with and supporting it, since is capable of truly liberating the Ummah through Islam.

The Centenary of the Destruction of the Khilafah campaign will continue throughout the month of Rajab and will involve various events, at the global and local level around the world.

Masoud Msellem

Media Representative of Hizb ut Tahrir in Tanzania

Press Release

2 Rajab 1422 – Sunda, 14th February 2021

No: 03 / 1442

