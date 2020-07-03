Hizb ut Tahrir Rejects Allegations of the Parliamentary Questioning Committee

Last week the Parlementaire Ondervragingscommissie Ongewenste Beïnvloeding (POCOB) or parliamentary committee of inquiry into the undesirable influence of unfree countries, published a final report wherein concrete measures are suggested as to further limit the influence of Islam and the experience of Islam regarding Muslims in the Netherlands. The report was named: “(in)visible influence”, referring to the influence of Islam in the Netherlands, while the opposite would have been more appropriate, namely the open influencing of the Dutch government against Islam and the Muslims”; in other words, state propaganda. The bias and agitation dominated throughout the process instead of an honest, neutral and objective analysis.

If this was not bad enough already, incorrect information was blindly copied by so-called experts that were heard by the commission. For example, Mr. L Meijs (partner and trainer at Factor Veiligheid) said the following about Hizb ut Tahrir / The Netherlands during the hearing: “They utter their clear-cut intention to establish an Islamic State here. It is stated in their party program.”

This statement is not only factually incorrect, it is also very easily verifiable, since the party program in which this would be stated is being referred to. The party program is very easily found and accessible by anyone. Moreover, a link to the party program is outlined directly on the main page of our official website hizb-ut-tahrir.nl/. The following is stated therein:

“This program is not an election program, because Hizb ut Tahrir does not strive to gain power in the Netherlands and does not take part in the elections. This statement can be considered a foundational statement or party program with which the party introduces itself as a political party, participates in the political life in the Netherlands and works amongst and with the people.” (End quote)

If honesty and objectivity were indeed the approach, then they would have checked this statement before placing it in the report. The first paragraph of the party program of Hizb ut Tahrir already debunks this statement.

Normally it is not our habit to react to false allegations and defamation against our party, because we do not want to shift the focus away from the real issues that Muslims deal with towards trivial issues. This is because we are more committed to the worries of the Muslim community than the lies and defamation regarding our party. We are willing to take the blows as long as it is for the benefit of Islam and the Muslims because we are from this Muslim community and for the Muslim community. We are at the service of Islam and the Muslims.

Nevertheless, we have made an exception this time for two reasons: to present the Muslims and interested non-Muslims a correct picture of who we are; what we stand for and what they can expect from us. And to show the dishonesty and bias of the report.

Moreover, is the example of the Hizb in the report an example of pars pro toto, whereby only a portion is being named to represent the entirety. The entire report from beginning to end was drafted to problematize Islam and put the screws to the Muslims. By taking issues from their context, unnecessarily inflating them as to mislead and by sometimes spreading false information. We shall therefore thoroughly discuss the report in a video presentation.

To conclude, we remind the Muslims of their responsibility and duty to voice a coherent and united sound against this injustice.

Okay Pala

Media Representative of Hizb ut Tahrir in The Netherlands

Tuesday, 09th Dhul Qi’dah 1441 AH

30/06/2020 CE

No.: 1441 / 10