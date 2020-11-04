Hizb ut Tahrir Organizes a Rally in Beirut In Support for Islam and its Messenger ﷺ

Hizb ut Tahrir Wilayat of Lebanon organized a rally and a picket in Beirut after Friday prayers on 13 Rabii’ Al-Awwal 1442 AH, corresponding to 30/10/2020 CE. The rally began in front of the Abdel Nasser Mosque in Al Mazraa Corniche, reaching the headquarters of the former French colonial commissioner and the current headquarters of the French Embassy. ​​The demonstrators chanted slogans showing their love for Islam and its Messenger ﷺ in addition to chants denouncing the kaffir colonial West, headed by France and its president Macron. At the end of the picket there was a speech by the Head of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah of Lebanon, Sheikh Dr. Muhammad Ibrahim; where he stressed the status of the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ in the hearts of the Muslims, he criticized the Lebanese politicians standing by France, describing them as not representing the Muslims, attacking the authorities’ attempts to obstruct the picket, and held the French authorities, its racism and arrogance responsible for what is taking place, reminding them that for the sake of Islam and its Messenger ﷺ the soul, money, family and children are sacrificed.

A scene in which the takbeers and the remembrance of the Prophet ﷺ echoed, and the banners of the Messenger of Allah ﷺ, the Liwa and Raya, were raised to show the true face of Beirut, but rather Lebanon, who travelled from all areas to be part of the picket, fulfilling the call of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Lebanon to support Islam and its Prophet ﷺ.

However, the Lebanese authority insisted to show its corruption and detachment from the Ummah, and announced measures around the picket area, and it seems that some of the thuggish politicians instructed the black rooms to make them obstructive measures! Checkpoints were placed at the entrances to the city from the south and north, and at great distances from the gathering place, they searched the buses and obstructed their movement for hours. Indeed, it is the authority that, despite the crisis it is going through, still insists to be at war with Allah (swt), His Messenger and the believers, to please the kaffir colonial West and draw close to them, even if it was at the expense of Islam and His Messenger ﷺ. However, Allah (swt) thwarted their deeds and their deceit turned against them, and instead of the one crowd, two crowds entered the region from its south and north.

Those politicians have also tried to push some of their ‘thugs’ to spoil the work, but the wisdom of the members of discipline and their steadfastness made them miss that opportunity. Indeed, the name of Hizb ut Tahrir is pristine, known to everyone, near and far, which made even the security forces realize that the chaotic reactions are not the characteristic of the members of Hizb ut Tahrir, nor was the characteristic of its works, which had a great impact on the work reaching its goal, in conveying the true voice of Muslims defending their Deen and their Prophetﷺ, in a scene that the mass media – which had a large presence – could not but describe it as a civilized appearance and form. Allah (swt) turned their plots against them again, neither they nor their masters could sabotage the reality of the work its glory and its pristine image.

We praise Allah (swt) for His great bounty and generosity, He (swt) Knows, that we did not carry out this work for the sake of a worldly desire nor a position we seek, or to please a ruler or a politician, but rather in defense of Islam and its sanctities, and forbidding of the evil and enjoining of the good. We will remain, Allah willing, faithful guards of Islam. Raising our voices in the face of every oppressor or transgressor, in our path demanding the ruling by Shariah law of Allah (swt) and His Messenger ﷺ in an Islamic state, the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood, until Allah takes our souls while we are on this path or we perish without it, إِنَّ اللَّهَ بَالِغُ أَمْرِهِ قَدْ جَعَلَ اللَّهُ لِكُلِّ شَيْءٍ قَدْراً “Indeed, Allah will accomplish His purpose. Allah has already set for everything a [decreed] extent” [At-Talaq: 3]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Lebanon

Friday, 14th Rabii’ I 1442 AH

30/10/2020 CE

No: H.T.L 1442 / 02