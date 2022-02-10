Hizb ut Tahrir / Malaysia Launches Campaign “Islam Kaffah Under the Khilafah”

The grief episode of the Ummah continues this Rajab as a century had passed after the collapse of the Khilafah (Caliphate). One hundred years is not a short period for any nation to lose a country, let alone for Muslims to lose a blessed State which was built on the blood and tears of the faithful and the command from the seven-layers of heaven. This is the State that has liberated the Muslims from all suffering, the world from all darkness and liberated all humankind from the worship of fellow human beings to worshipping only Allah Azza wa Jalla. This is the State that has honored Islam and its followers and disgraced Kufr and its followers. This is the State that has made the religion of Allah (swt) victorious over all other religions and the State that has spread the blessings of Allah (swt) to every corner of the earth. This is the State that has implemented the law of Allah (swt) comprehensively (Kaffah) and has brought justice and prosperity not only to human beings, but also to the kingdoms of plants and animals. Yet, this mighty and blessed State collapsed on 28 Rajab 1342 H (3 March 1924 CE) as a result of internal betrayal, which has left a severe and deep wound on this Ummah till today.

Along with the collapse of the Khilafah, all the glories, the sanctifications and the blessings disappeared as well. And so did the total implementation of Islam – “Islam Kaffah” – that sheltered the Ummah for 13 centuries. What’s left in the Muslim countries nowadays are only a few Islamic laws that are practiced individually such as the Salah, Aurah, marriage, inheritance and rules regarding food and drinks. Islam statehood and society vanished from the lives of the Muslims and worse, secular states and Kufr Western laws became the replacement? As a result, Muslims have forgotten the comprehensiveness of Islam and its perfection – its ruling system, economic system, social system, punishment system and so with education and foreign policies. There are Muslims who have totally forgotten and disregarded Islam and have lost confidence in the Islamic systems and laws.

On these bases, and in conjunction with the month of Rajab, the month of the fall of the Khilafah, Hizb ut Tahrir / Malaysia is launching a campaign entitled “Islam Kaffah Under the Khilafah” which will run from the beginning to the end of Rajab this year, Insha Allah. Throughout the month, we will be explaining and reminding the Muslims in general and the rulers in particular, on the comprehensiveness of Islam and the obligation to restore the entire Islamic law (Shariah) which in turn means restoring the Khilafah, as the one and only institution that is capable of implementing Islam in its totality – the “Islam Kaffah”. We pray to Allah (swt) that He blesses this campaign and ease its implementation. We hope that this campaign would raise the awareness in Muslims of the obligation and importance of restoring the Islamic way of life comprehensively under the blessed State of Khilafah upon the method of the Prophethood.

Abdul Hakim Othman

Spokesperson of Hizb ut Tahrir in Malaysia

Press Release

1 Rajab 1443 – Wednesday, 2nd Febraury 2022

No: HTM 1443 / 03