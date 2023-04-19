Hizb ut Tahrir / Malaysia Handed Over Memorandum Calling for Malaysian Prime Minister to Mobilize Army to Palestine

In response to the barbarity of the Jews breaking into the Aqsa Mosque, firing rubber bullets, beating and ousting worshipping Muslims, Hizb ut Tahrir / Malaysia, on Friday 14/04/2023, handed over a Memorandum to the Prime Minister of Malaysia. The memorandum was received by Mr. Muhammad Fikri bin Khalid, Special Officer to the Prime Minister’s Political Secretary, in the reception area of the Prime Minister’s Department.

The essence of the Memorandum is to remind the Prime Minister of Malaysia to mobilize the army to Palestine for the purpose of Jihad Fi SabiliLlah, as the one and only way to save the Muslims and exterminate the Jewish entity. Among others, the content states – [We hereby remind you O Prime Minister of Malaysia that it is your responsibility and divine obligation to help the Muslims in Palestine, not with temporary solutions, but a complete one. This is what Allah (swt) has ordered you to do – He (swt) says:

[وَإِنِ اسْتَنْصَرُوكُمْ فِي الدِّينِ فَعَلَيْكُمُ النَّصْرُ إِلَّا عَلَى قَوْمٍ بَيْنَكُمْ وَبَيْنَهُمْ مِيثَاقٌ وَاللَّهُ بِمَا تَعْمَلُونَ بَصِيرٌ]

“And if they seek help of you for the religion, then you must help, except against a people between yourselves and whom is a treaty. And Allah is Seeing of what you do” [Al-Anfal: 72].

It has been decades that Muslims in Palestine are massacred by a state force which is supported by Western powers. The Muslims in Palestine are oppressed and besieged, weak, and have no way out except waiting for an outside strength to help them. The outside strength that they are waiting for must be of an equal force – the strength of a state. A state force must be challenged by an equal force; a military must be met with a military force. This is the strength that Muslims in Palestine are waiting for. This is the strength that Allah (swt) has commanded you to deploy O Prime Minister of Malaysia. He (swt) says:

[وَقَاتِلُوهُمْ حَتَّى لَا تَكُونَ فِتْنَةٌ وَيَكُونَ الدِّينُ لِلَّهِ فَإِنِ انْتَهَوْا فَلَا عُدْوَانَ إِلَّا عَلَى الظَّالِمِينَ]

“Fight them until there is no [more] fitnah and [until] worship is [acknowledged to be] for Allah. But if they cease, then there is to be no aggression except against the oppressors” [Al-Baqarah: 193].] End quotes.

While speaking to the media after handing over the memorandum, the Spokesperson of Hizb ut Tahrir / Malaysia, Ustadh Abdul Hakim Othman said, “With the events that has been happening in al-Aqsa, Muslim rulers only focus on the victim and turn a blind eye to the predator. Consequently, the problem of Palestine is never solved until now. Should the predator be eliminated, then there will certainly be no more victims, and the only way to eliminate the predator is with Jihad Fi SabiliLlah.”

At the end of the press conference, Abdul Hakim asserted: “We will continue to account the Muslim rulers on the Palestinian issue, and at the same time we, Hizb ut Tahrir is working to re-establish the righteous Caliphate upon the method of the Prophethood. When this Muslim’s political institution is established, the Caliph will doubtlessly mobilize armies to liberate Palestine and save our brothers and sisters there.”

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Malaysia

Press Release

25 Ramadan 1444 – Sunday, 16th APril 2023

No: HTM 1444 / 02