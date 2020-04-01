Hizb ut Tahrir Malaysia Concluded the 99th Remembrance of the Fall of the Khilafah Campaign with Online Conference

KUALA LUMPUR 22 Mar 2020 – Muslims, particularly in Malaysia are called upon to join the works of Hizb ut Tahrir in re-establishing the Khilafah Rashidah (Righteous Caliphate) upon the method of the Prophethood, as it is an obligation that has long been delayed since the demise of the great institution on 28th Rajab 1342 AH, exactly 99 years ago.

This was the main message by Hizb ut Tahrir / Malaysia (HTM) in an Online Conference held this morning in commemorating the fall of the Khilafah. It was the peak of activities held by HTM in conjunction with the Rajab campaign held by the party worldwide. Prior to the Online Conference, HTM had held thorough discussions on Facebook live for three consecutive nights discussing the need for Khilafah.

This year’s campaign was focused on the online approach following the outbreak of COVID-19 that has already reached a pandemic level, which resulted to the enforcement of Movement Control Order by the Malaysian government since 18th March.

This Online Conference brought together four speakers including HTM’s Spokesperson whom delivered their speeches under the theme of the Conference “2020: The Return of Khilafah to lead the World”.

The program started with presentation by Ustaath Mu’adz Abu Talhah entitled “NIC’s Prediction on the Return of Caliphate”. The speaker referred to a 2004 report by the National Intelligence Council (NIC) of the United States of America. After presenting the report briefly, the speaker however stressed that Hizb ut Tahrir does not at all rely on this report in its works, but the report shows the seriousness of the enemy of Islam and their worries of the revival of the Ummah’s political entity.

The second presenter, Ustaath Muhammad Amin delivered his presentation entitled: “The Fear of Kuffar Leaders of the Return of Khilafah”, in which he shared excerpts of the speeches delivered by those Kuffar leaders ever since, which reflected their fear of the return of Khilafah. In addition, he also exposed the strategies of the enemies of Islam in their efforts to prevent the resumption of Khilafah.

Continuing the program, the third speaker, Ustaath Umar Hussein talked on the issue of “Democracy as one of the Kuffar Projects to Prevent the Return of Khilafah”. The speaker explained the reality of democracy, its contradiction with Islam, and how the West planted it in the Muslim countries and use it to hinder the return of Khilafah.

The final presentation delivered by Ustaath Abdul Hakim Othman, spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir / Malaysia, who highlighted the glad tiding (Bisharah) from Allah (swt) and His Messenger ﷺ regarding the return of the Khilafah. The speaker explained few Hadith of the Bisharah and finally he stressed the obligation of the Ummah to work seriously in order to achieve it, and keeping silence will be sinful on every Muslim. With these numerous glad tidings from Rasulullah ﷺ, the HTM’s Spokesperson concluded that the Khilafah will be re-established soon, and it is not impossible that the Khilafah might return this year by the Will of Allah (swt).

The Online Conference was followed by Question & Answer session from the viewers, before being concluded around 12.30 p.m. The full recording of the conference and other events held throughout this campaign are available in the official Facebook page of HTM.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Malaysia