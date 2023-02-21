Hizb ut Tahrir / Kenya Organized Picket on the 102nd Anniversary of the Fall of our Khilafah

As part of the 102nd anniversary of the abolishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate), Hizb ut Tahrir / Kenya conducted countrywide picketing after Jumua prayers on 17th February 2023 corresponding 26th Rajab 1444 AH.

This activity was to remind the Ummah of its deplorable situation that it has been facing since the abolishment of Khilafah in 28th Rajab 1342 Hijri corresponding to 3rd March 1924 CE. Since this sorrowful event, the Ummah has been dispersed by the Sykes-Picot colonial project in place of their unity, and their lands were replaced by colonialism. The blood of Muslims shed in Syria, Yemen, China and all our Islamic lands shows the extensive pain the Ummah is living. The recent earthquake in the land which the last Khalifah was expunged after the traitorous Treaty of Lausanne has exposed the irresponsible regimes in the Muslim world. Indeed the whole humanity today are faced with economic hardship, corrupt leadership and immoral acts as result of the destruction of the Khilafah.

With a population of nearly 2 billion, the Muslims are similar to the foam on the sea because of the absence of Khilafah as its guardian and shield! The Muslim Ummah has lost its dignity, honor and protector. It has lost its first Qibla in the Blessed Land of Israa wal Mi’raj. And it is only the Khilafah Rashidah that will restore it and all other occupied Muslim lands.

We pray to Allah (swt) to hasten the establishment of the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) upon the method of the Prophethood. And Allah is Predominant over His affair, but most people do not know.

Shabani Mwalimu

Media Representative of Hizb ut Tahrir in Kenya

Press Statement

26 Rajab 1444 – Friday, 17th February 2023

No: AH 06 / 1444