Hizb ut Tahrir is an Ideological and Political Party that Considers it Haraam to Take Up Arms for the Establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of the Prophethood

Securing Nussrah for the Re-Establishing the Khilafah is an Obligation

Pakistan’s rulers have been shaken by the comprehensive failure of the current system and the growing call for the Khilafah (Caliphate). Exposing their own ideological and political bankruptcy, they are unsuccessfully trying to link the global, ideological, political party, Hizb ut Tahrir, with terrorism, through a news report in the “Daily Aaj” (‘Daily Today’) Newspaper on 11 February 2023. Did these rulers not even think that trying to link Hizb ut Tahrir with the Peshawar Police Civil Line’s Masjid bombing, will damage what is left of their ruined reputation? These rulers know that Hizb ut Tahrir is the world’s largest political movement, whose ideology is Islam. They know that it has adopted the non-military struggle of the Prophet (saw), in the Makkah, for the establishment of the ruling by Islam, since its inception in 1953, until today, seventy years later, 2023.

For seventy years, the Hizb has been actively working for the re-establishment of the Khilafah, through political and intellectual struggle, in Muslim countries. It has been 23 years, since Hizb ut Tahrir has been prominently struggling, both intellectually and politically, in Pakistan. We consider it Haraam to take up arms to re-establish the Khilafah, due to our strict abiding to the Sunnah of the Prophet (saw). During this period, the Hizb has severely criticized the political and military leadership of Pakistan, for both its political slavery to the US and its blind ideological imitation of Western civilization. The Hizb demands that the rulers of Pakistan establish ruling based on the Revelation of Allah (swt). The Hizb also particularly reminds the sincere in the armed forces of their responsibility, which is the Shariah obligation to establish the Khilafah, through granting their Nussrah to Hizb ut Tahrir.

The people of Pakistan in general, and its influential in particular, recognize the ability of the aware and well-educated advocates of the Khilafah, who present the Islamic Da’wah in a convincing manner. The Hizb has acquired the intellectual leadership of the aware elite in the major cities of Pakistan, whilst advancing its political activities. It is Hizb’s forthrightness and boldness, through its policy of raising the word of truth in front of the tyrannical rulers, that has made the Shabab of Hizb a target for these rulers. Hizb ut Tahrir’s Official Spokesman in the Wilayah of Pakistan, Engineer Naveed Butt, is still missing after his abduction almost twelve years ago. So, we ask these rulers, has your cruelty not been enough for you, that you have now started resorting to lies, to prevent the struggle for the re-establishment of Khilafah?

We also ask the journalistic team of Daily Aaj to verify any news before transmitting it, as per the command of Allah (swt). We have explained our ideology, thoughts, politics and method on the pretext of excusing. For the public record, we strongly deny the news published in your newspaper. Hizb ut Tahrir has no connection whatsoever with Daesh (ISIS) or militancy. Publication of such news will not make any difference to the Hizb. It is only your journalistic credibility that you undermine. Please correct your mistake by publishing our opinion in your newspaper. If you need any further information about Hizb ut Tahrir, you can contact us, through one of our numerous social media accounts.

The decline of democracy, and the failure of the current system and political and military leadership, have focused the attention of the Ummah towards the re-establishment of the Khilafah. We reiterate our resolve and mission. Hizb ut Tahrir will continue its intellectual and political struggle for the re-establishment of the Khilafah. We do not care about the blame of any false accuser in this regard. The re-establishment of the Khilafah falls within the Promise of Allah (swt), within which the Hizb reposes complete confidence.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Press Release

20 Rajab 1444 – Saturday, 11th February 2023

No: 25 / 1444