Published on 24th May 2021
Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Turkey: International Al-Quds Conference 1442 AH – 2021 CE

In light of the prevailing atmosphere on the Blessed Land – Palestine from the ongoing assaults of the usurping Jewish entity on the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and its siege and bombings that has persisted for the past 15 years on the Gaza Strip, Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey organized an online conference entitled: “International Jerusalem Conference”

A panel of distinguised intellectuals, academics and journalists from Turkey lectured, including Sheikh Issam Ameira (Abu Abdullah) from the Blessed Land – Palestine and the distinguised Ustaadh Ahmed Al-Qasas from the Blessed Land (Lebanon).

Wednesday, 07 Shawal 1442 AH – 19 May 2021 CE

