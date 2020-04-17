Hizb ut Tahrir does not Wail, rather it Draws the Straight Line in front of the Crooked lines

Dear Brother, Muhammad Abdullah Yaqoub

Assalamu Alaikum Wa Rahmatullah Wa Barakatuh,

In response to what was stated in your article under the title: “The Crisis of Bread and Abu Khalil’s Wailing in the Funeral House” in your written column (Safar Al-Khawali) on 21 Sha’ban 1441 AH, corresponding to 4/4/2020 CE, we say:



First: Thank you very much for publishing the press release of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan titled: “In the Manner of the Defunct Regime, the Transitional Government Doubled the Price of Bread, and there is no Consolation in the Hypocrisy of GAHT”, at a time when most Khartoum newspapers ignored it even though it deals with a vital issue related to people’s livelihood!

Second: Who other than Hizb ut Tahrir carries a clear, crystalized project for revival stemming from the ideology of the Ummah of the great Islam? And who else carries the good of this great Ummah; the best nation that was brought out to humankind, when Islam completely ruled under the shadow of the Khilafah Rashida State (rightly guided Caliphate), on the method of Prophethood?! Therefore, we only destroy the falsehood that controls the lives of people today, which it turned into an unbearable hell. The truth is always the one that destroys the falsehood, وَقُلْ جَاءَ الْحَقُّ وَزَهَقَ الْبَاطِلُ إِنَّ الْبَاطِلَ كَانَ زَهُوقًا “And say, ‘Truth has come, and falsehood has departed. Indeed is falsehood, [by nature], ever bound to depart.’” [Al-Isra’: 81]

Our pickax of building the honest truth is the building of the Islamic State, on the ruins of the states of falsehood, the harmful states. The government that wants us to carry with it the construction pickax is the one that is carrying the pickax of demolition, by following the ways of the Kuffar (disbelievers) who do not want the good for us that comes from the Lord of the worlds. So how can the can the good come from them? مَا يَوَدُّ الَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا مِنْ أَهْلِ الْكِتَابِ وَلَا الْمُشْرِكِينَ أَنْ يُنَزَّلَ عَلَيْكُمْ مِنْ خَيْرٍ مِنْ رَبِّكُمْ وَاللَّهُ يَخْتَصُّ بِرَحْمَتِهِ مَنْ يَشَاءُ وَاللَّهُ ذُو الْفَضْلِ الْعَظِيمِ “Neither those who disbelieve from the People of the Scripture nor the polytheists wish that any good should be sent down to you from your Lord. But Allah selects for His mercy whom He wills, and Allah is the possessor of great bounty” [Al-Baqara: 105]

Third: As for the saying that the return of the Khilafah (Caliphate) will be prolonged, according to the current (reality of) the Islamic and Arab worlds, etc. We say, that no one knows when will the Khilafah arise, but we are certain it will arise, because it is the promise of Allah (swt) who says: وَعَدَ اللَّهُ الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا مِنْكُمْ وَعَمِلُوا الصَّالِحَاتِ لَيَسْتَخْلِفَنَّهُمْ فِي الْأَرْضِ كَمَا اسْتَخْلَفَ الَّذِينَ مِنْ قَبْلِهِمْ وَلَيُمَكِّنَنَّ لَهُمْ دِينَهُمُ الَّذِي ارْتَضَى لَهُمْ وَلَيُبَدِّلَنَّهُمْ مِنْ بَعْدِ خَوْفِهِمْ أَمْنًا يَعْبُدُونَنِي لَا يُشْرِكُونَ بِي شَيْئًا وَمَنْ كَفَرَ بَعْدَ ذَلِكَ فَأُولَئِكَ هُمُ الْفَاسِقُونَ، “Allah has promised those who have believed among you and done righteous deeds that He will surely grant them succession [to authority] upon the earth just as He granted it to those before them and that He will surely establish for them [therein] their religion which He has preferred for them and that He will surely substitute for them, after their fear, security, [for] they worship Me, not associating anything with Me. But whoever disbelieves after that – then those are the defiantly disobedient” [An-Nur: 55]

And because it is the glad-tidings of the Prophet ﷺ «ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةٌ عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ النُّبُوَّةِ» “Then there will be a Khilafah on the method of Prophethood.”

And Allah (swt) will ask us about the action and not about the result, it is an obligation that must be established, and neglecting it is a great sin, and the Prophet ﷺ said: «وَمَنْ مَاتَ وَلَيْسَ فِي عُنُقِهِ بَيْعَةٌ، مَاتَ مِيتَةً جَاهِلِيَّةً» “Whoever dies without a pledge (of allegiance) on his neck, he dies the death of the Jahiliya (days of ignorance).”

We in Hizb ut Tahrir are convinced that this is the time of the Khilafah, its time has come, but it needs men to establish it and, and we hope that you will be one of its men, who are working to establish it even by a fraction of a word.

In conclusion: my dear brother, we do not wail nor cry, but rather we put the straight line in front of the crooked lines.

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Wednesday, 22nd Sha’ban 1441 AH

15/04/2020 CE

No: HTS 1441 / 45