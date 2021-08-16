Hizb ut Tahrir Denmark to Hold Conference in Aarhus

Hizb ut Tahrir holds a conference in Aarhus entitled “Social Control and Parallel Societies?”

The conference will be held on Sunday 29 August and will focus on how political terms such as “social control”, “parallel societies” and “ghettos” are used in a manipulative way to portray Muslims in a bad light.

At the same time, it will be demonstrated how these concepts are used politically to justify discriminatory policies directed at Muslims.

The conference will also deliver a message to Muslims as well as the Danish population in general about how Muslims can play a positive role in society and resist the anti-Islamic policies pursued by the Danish parliament.

The event is open for anyone interested.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Denmark

Press Release

5 Muharram 1443 – Friday, 13th August 2021

No: 01 / 1443