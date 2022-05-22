Hizb ut Tahrir Continues its Work to Establish the Islamic State…And the Arrests Among its Shabab will only Increase their Steadfastness and Confidence in their Promising Civilized Project

On Tuesday 17/05/2022, a security squad arrested Ustaadh Tariq Rafea, member of Hizb ut Tahrir, against the background of a court ruling in absentia issued by the Court of First Instance in Tunisia on 04/02/2021, in which he was sentenced to one year in prison on a malicious charge of liquidating political opponents. Accordingly, the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Tunisia announces the following:

1- The arrest of the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir has nothing to do with any terrorist organization, rather it is a persecution of them because of their Islamic ideas within the anti-Islam policy pursued by the bankrupt regime that is tampering with the fate of Tunisia and its people. Thus, Ustaadh Tariq Rafea is arrested and imprisoned because of his ideas only.

2- The fabrication of charges of “terrorism” against the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir, directed in an open political direction to intimidate the general public from the party and to prevent the people of Tunisia from working with it to return to life in accordance with the rulings of Islam.

3- This arrest comes in the wake of the arrest of the Shab, Ahmed Latif, on February 26, 2022 on a similar charge. These arrests are only an example of the authority’s continuation of the same policy of the previous rulers in tightening and fabricating charges and fighting the call to resume the Islamic way of life by establishing a sovereign state that does not accept its decisions its wealth and bounties to be for colonialism, and it does not unfairly and slanderously throw the best of its youth into prisons.

Honorable People of Tunisia: let the authority hear it loudly and resoundingly. Hizb ut Tahrir took the method of the Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings be upon him, by which he established the first Islamic state in Medina; the party adopted it as its own method, and then proceeded with the call for the establishment of the Khilafah Rashidah (Rightly-Guided Caliphate) upon the method of the Prophethood that was called by the Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings be upon him, and spread in many Islamic countries and others. Including the green Tunisia, which witnessed a revolution against the regime of the tyrant Ben Ali, so Hizb ut Tahrir worked to support its overthrow, and today it is working hard to change the political path towards the right direction so that the sacrifices of the people of Tunisia are not lost. It warned against the existing political path, which it considered a “crime against Tunisia and its people.” It also warned against the dirty political money that plays in the corridors of political professionals and its consequences are still present, and warned against keeping the bankrupt democratic system that implemented secularism and removed Islam from governing, legislation and law. Today, the party warns of the crime of subjugation to foreign circles, especially the International Monetary Fund, which was the main reason for the economic collapse in the country and which will once again bring Tunisia into the hands of the colonialists.

O People of Tunisia: Every fair follower knows that everything that Hizb ut Tahrir warned of has occurred, and that the political class’s fall into the arms of the colonial West was a reason for what the country has reached today, just as every fair follower knows that Hizb ut Tahrir’s struggle is not with the security or the judiciary, nor with the other sons of Muslims, rather its struggle is with the colonial West and its agents in our country, and it is a struggle that is uncompromising, not flattery, nor complimenting, or praising.

Ustaadh Tariq Rafea continued his call, Allah willing, despite arbitrary arrests and false accusations, and Hizb ut Tahrir continues its work to establish the Islamic state in the Shari’ political way. Allah (swt) said:

[يُرِيدُونَ أَن يُطْفِؤُواْ نُورَ اللّهِ بِأَفْوَاهِهِمْ وَيَأْبَى اللّهُ إِلاَّ أَن يُتِمَّ نُورَهُ وَلَوْ كَرِهَ الْكَافِرُونَ]

“They wish to extinguish Allah’s light with their mouths, but Allah will only allow His light to be perfected, even to the dismay of the disbelievers.” [TMQ At-Tawbah: 32].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia

Press Release

19 Shawwal 1443 – Sunday, 22nd May 2022

No: 23 / 1443

(Translated)