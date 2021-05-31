Having Refused Military Mobilization for the Liberation of Al-Aqsa Masjid and Kashmir, Pakistan’s Rulers Strive to Secure America’s Destructive Regional Assets and Capabilities

Having woefully neglected their duties towards Al-Aqsa Masjid, Kashmir and the honor of the Prophet (saw), Pakistan’s rulers are working hard to secure America’s disruptive presence within the region, even after its withdrawal from Afghanistan. Even whilst denying the provision of bases for the US on our soil on 24 May 2021, Pakistan’s Foreign Office confirmed the continued provision to the US of Air Lines of Communication (ALOC) and Ground Lines of Communication (GLOC), which are both vital for regional US assets, post-withdrawal. This is in addition to the rulers of Pakistan securing a huge US spy-post in Pakistan’s capital, masquerading as the US embassy, which is a central asset for America’s regional capabilities. As for US access to Pakistan’s bases, agents of the US lie easily, as they did about the use of Shamsi Airbase for US drone operations in Pakistan’s tribal areas. It is this collaboration of Pakistan’s rulers that gives full confidence to the US that it will maintain its presence, even after withdrawal. On Thursday 20 May 2021, the US Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Affairs, David F. Helvey, confidently declared, “we are working to reposition our counterterrorism capabilities, retaining assets in the region.” (https://www.armed-services.senate.gov/download/helvey52021).

O Muslims of Pakistan! Even though the US is physically separated from our region by the vast Pacific Ocean, whilst being crippled financially and demoralized militarily, Pakistan’s rulers are striving to secure America’s colonialist Raj. They are thus ensuring the US can continue to undermine our regional security, sensitive telecommunications, nuclear security, troop movements and intelligence operations. Indeed, without the collaboration of Pakistan’s rulers, the US would be crippled in its ability to counter China, undermine Pakistan’s capabilities before India and obstruct the movement for the return the Khilafah (Caliphate) state. Moreover, the rulers of Pakistan are assisting the US when the US is firmly allied with the Hindu State against the Muslims of the region. Four foundational agreements have been concluded between the US and India, one of which mandates sharing of sensitive US intelligence on military activities to India. So how can anyone loyal to Muslims and Islam remain silent over the ruler’s treacherous support for US capabilities and assets? Let our ‘Ulema, journalists, lawyers and business community all demand the end of the US colonialist Raj, just as they demanded the mobilization of the armed forces to liberate Al-Aqsa Masjid and its blessed precincts.

O Muslims of Pakistan’s Armed Forces! Regional US assets and capabilities have already led to tens of billions of dollars of losses to our economy. This is in addition to the martyrdom of tens of thousands from amongst you and amongst those whom you have sworn to protect before Allah (swt). Yet, violating their oath, Pakistan’s rulers are striving to ensure that the US presence remains as a continual threat to our security. Seize the traitors and grant your Nussrah for the re-establishment of the Khilafah on the Method of Prophethood, which will mobilize you to secure the Islamic Ummah from our enemies. Indeed, it is the Khilafah alone that will end alliance with the US, close its embassies and consulates, expel intelligence assets and sever US supply lines, whilst ensuring the unification of the existing Muslim states as the world’s most resourceful state. Allah (swt) said,

[لاَ يَتَّخِذْ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ الْكَافِرِينَ أَوْلِيَاءَ مِنْ دُونِ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ وَمَنْ يَفْعَلْ ذَلِكَ فَلَيْسَ مِنْ اللَّهِ فِي شَيْءٍ]



“Let not the believers take the disbelievers as allies instead of the believers, and whoever does that, will never be helped by Allah in any way.” [Surah Aali-Imran 3:28].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Press Release

18 Shawwal 1442 – Sunday, 30th May 2021

No: 78 / 1442