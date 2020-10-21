Hasina’s Regime Turns Bangladesh into a Political Pawn in America’s Indo-Pacific Strategy

Hasina regime, the Agent of Kafir Colonialists, puts the Ummah’s Sovereignty in Danger by turning Bangladesh into a Political Pawn in America’s Indo-Pacific Strategy

The US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E. Biegun’s arrival in Bangladesh immediately after his three-day visit in India should be a wake-up call for the people of Bangladesh. In the name of advancing the ‘common vision’ of a free, open, inclusive, and secure Indo-Pacific region, Beigun in fact gave a clear message to Bangladesh that US demands active participation of Bangladesh in its Indo-Pacific strategy. In the backdrop of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), America has made it a top priority to “use” Bangladesh for American primacy and its geopolitical imperatives in this region. By exploiting Bangladesh and maneuver it around India’s Act East Policy, US wants to strengthen India to confront China’s growing influence and maintain the regional balance of power.

The US Defense Department’s report with a focus on ‘major partnership with India’ is the clearest sign as how Bangladesh will be expended in this colonial geopolitical chessboard: “Within South Asia, we are working to operationalize our Major Defense Partnership with India, while pursuing emerging partnerships with Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Bangladesh, and Nepal.” (Department of Defense, Indo-Pacific Strategy Report, 2019). Last month, US South and Central Asia Affairs Deputy Assistant Secretary Laura Stone and US Deputy Chief of Mission in Dhaka JoAnne Wagner said in an online briefing that the US will continue to ‘partner’ with Bangladesh as the country is important in terms of its strategic location and has an essential role to play in the Indo-Pacific Strategy (Dhaka Tribune, September 15, 2020).

When it is evident that Bangladesh will be used as a pawn in this US-China conflict, the spineless Hasina government is giving US more leeway to make strong presence in our strategic Bay of Bengal. Apart from serving colonial America’s maritime agenda through participating in her joint military exercises (CARAT), now this treacherous government has invited their companies to explore opportunities in our offshore blocks. We now see that regime’s advisors and the pro-US interest groups and think-tanks in Bangladesh have already started to manipulate public opinion in favor of the US motive. They are asking the people to join hands with the US in their Indo-pacific venture to reap the ‘economic benefits’ of maritime opportunities in Bay of Bengal. By emphasizing on the trade and economic growth aspects only, their harmful agenda is to hide the threats that this US venture will bring to the sovereignty of the Ummah (“Deepen ties with seaside nations to reap benefits of Bay of Bengal: experts”, The Daily Star, September 15, 2020). The people of Bangladesh must reject these sell-out intellectuals and political elites who neither can envision a world without Western supremacy, nor do they have any political ambition to dismantle the Western colonial world order. These traitorous and hateful factions always want our people to live like slaves of the Kafir-Mushrik states.

O Sincere Officers of Bangladesh Military! Our subservient rulers will not stop using you to materialize the nefarious plan of the Kafir-Mushrik states. It is a great sin to become part of this corruption which is designed to harm the Ummah’s sovereignty. Do not destroy your duniya and akhira by going against the will of Allah: وَلَن يَجْعَلَ اللَّـهُ لِلْكَافِرِينَ عَلَى الْمُؤْمِنِينَ سَبِيلًا “Allah will never allow the non-believers to have a way (sabilan) over the believers” [Surah al-Nisaa’:141]. Without any further delay, you must support Allah Azza wa Jal by uprooting these lackey rulers and giving nusrah (material support) to Hizb ut Tahrir to establish the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) upon the method of the Prophethood. Hizb ut Tahrir is the only party that has the vision and the capacity to run the affairs of this Ummah with courage and eliminate the colonial influence from our lands for good. It will not let you and the Ummah be used as pawns for colonialist geopolitics, but rather will establish Islam’s dominance by taking advantage of the rivalry of Kafir-Mushrik states.

Hizb ut Tahrir gives you this grand vision by reminding you of those prophecies on victory which were revealed at the time when Muslims in Mecca were weak politically, and polytheists would mock them as how could those handful Bedouins defeat the superpowers (Romans and Persians) of that time. But finally, it is the promise of Allah (swt) which turns true. And this glad tiding is still applicable for the Muslims just as it was for the Rasul of Allah (swt), the ayah below being the clear proof: إِنَّا لَنَنصُرُ رُسُلَنَا وَالَّذِينَ آمَنُوا فِي الْحَيَاةِ الدُّنْيَا وَيَوْمَ يَقُومُ الْأَشْهَادُ “Verily, We shall make victorious Our Messengers and those who believe in the life of this world.” [Ghafir: 51]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Bangladesh

Sunday, 01st Rabii’ I 1442 AH

18/10/2020 CE

Ref: 1442 / 08