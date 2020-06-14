Hasina Regime Imposes one inhuman “Lockdown” after another on the People

Not to Protect the General People but only the Capitalist Elites from COVID-19, is Destroying People’s Lives and Livelihood and the Economy, and is also using the “Lockdown” as a Tool to Quarantine People’s Anger

Hasina regime, in the name of controlling COVID-19 infections and deaths, is imposing a new phase of area based strict “lockdown” by dividing various districts of the country into red, yellow and green zones, although there is a lot of debate globally regarding the effectiveness of “lockdown” to control infections and deaths. (www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jun/07). The government has taken such a decision in the context of the recent spate of infections among some VIP’s, although the previous “lockdown” or “general holidays” have brought nothing but destruction on people’s livelihood and frozen the economy and life. In fact the government without caring about people’s livelihood decided on complete and partial “lockdown” to save only the fearful capitalist elites from the virus infections and deaths. Besides, Hasina regime is using the “lockdown” as tool to quarantine people’s anger so that people cannot get down on to the street against the government’s mismanagements and corruptions in healthcare, and failure in securing the people’s basic needs. We have witnessed this during the garment workers’ demands for salary, which was suppressed in the “lockdown”.

The Hasina regime did not protect the people by following the Islamic policy of quarantining the disease in its origin, but rather they followed the secular Capitalist states blindly and prioritized their political interests and the economic interests of the Capitalists over people’s life. When they saw that COVID-19 is infecting the Capitalist elites, they decided to vacate the Dhaka City by deceitfully announcing general holiday and allowing the people to spread out of the City. Meanwhile they setup VIP hospitals, and also took control of the best hospitals for their elites. It was the responsibility of the government to calm the situation by removing fear and panic among the people, but instead they fueled the panic about COVID-19 on the one hand, and on the other hand failed to provide personal protective equipment for doctors, and as a result the neglected healthcare of the country completely broke down. Due to lack of treatments, even the general patients’ healthcare has fallen into crisis, let alone the COVID-19 infected patients. People lives are so insignificant to this secular regime that they declared Taka 1000 billion stimulus packages for the interest of Capitalists, but they did not try to reform the neglected healthcare let alone to develop it, and rather they looted that money through corruption. In this way, Hasina regime on the one hand deceived the people and did great injustice on them, and the other hand to save the lives of the Capitalist and political elites imposed inhuman lockdown on the general people and put people’s lives and livelihood in great crisis.

We want to remind Hasina regime that, they will not able delay or hurry the death of any person by deceiving people for the interest of the Capitalist and political elites, because life and death is in the sphere of Allah (swt), وَلَوْ يُؤَاخِذُ اللَّهُ النَّاسَ بِظُلْمِهِمْ مَا تَرَكَ عَلَيْهَا مِنْ دَابَّةٍ وَلَكِنْ يُؤَخِّرُهُمْ إِلَى أَجَلٍ مُسَمًّى فَإِذَا جَاءَ أَجَلُهُمْ لَا يَسْتَأْخِرُونَ سَاعَةً وَلَا يَسْتَقْدِمُونَ “And if Allah were to impose blame on the people for their wrongdoing, He would not have left upon the earth any creature, but He defers them for a specified term. And when their term has come, they will not remain behind an hour, nor will they precede [it]” [Surah An-Nahl: 61]. They should know that their evilness will bring them nothing but the wrath of Allah (swt).

We want to say to the authority and responsible persons in the media that, you should not fuel such panic regarding COVID-19 that validities the deceitful acts of the government, but rather it is your responsibility to expose the gross corruption and mismanagement in the public healthcare, and present the people’s indescribable hardships in securing their lives and livelihood, and take a stand for the oppressed people, and this is how you should maintain your professional integrity.

In concluding, we want to remind the people again that, in the eyes of this secular ruling regime, the interests of the few Capitalist elites are more important and sacred than the life and livelihood of the general people. There is nothing to hope from them and their actions. Therefore, remove this secular ruling regime and Capitalist ideology which they follow and unite under the leadership of Hizb ut Tahrir to re-establish the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate), which will ensure people’s right on the basis of the Shariah and protect both life and livelihood of people, in the same way that the first Khaleefah of the Khilafah State as a guardian of people stated in his inaugural address:”والضعيف فيكم قوي عندي حتى أريح عليه حقه إن شاء الله، والقوى فيكم ضعيف حتى آخذ الحق منه إن شاء الله” “…The weak among you is deemed strong by me, until I return to them that which is rightfully theirs, insha Allah. And the strong among you is deemed weak by me, until I take from them what is rightfully (someone else’s), insha Allah….” [Al-Bidayah wan-Nihayah (6/305,306)].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Bangladesh

Thursday, 20th Shawwal 1441 AH

11/06/2020 CE

Ref: 1441 / 16