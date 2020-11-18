Has the Directorate of Endowments in South Hebron become a Security Apparatus that Fights Allah and His Messenger?!

Yesterday, Sunday noon, Preventive Security Forces arrested five Hizb ut Tahrir members from the city of Dura, south of Hebron, among them is the member of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in the Blessed Land of Palestine, Dr. Musab Abu Arqoub, after the Dhuhr (noon) prayer in front of the Great Mosque of Dura. With all brutality and arrogance, the members were attacked at the Preventive Security Headquarters by the forces, before some of them were handed over to the police, and others to the intelligence service.

A few days ago, the security services gathered around the Great Mosque of Dura, accompanied by Nasser Abdul Aziz Dudain, Director of the Endowments (Awqaaf) in South Hebron, who uttered ugly words inappropriate for a Muslim, so how about for the one who is responsible for the mosques! The image in which the Director of the Endowments and security services appeared reveals the depth of their hatred and hostility to the Dawah carriers and their relentless pursuit of the destruction of the houses of Allah and preventing the word of truth from being proclaimed in the house of Allah. وَمَنْ أَظْلَمُ مِمَّنْ مَنَعَ مَسَاجِدَ اللَّهِ أَنْ يُذْكَرَ فِيهَا اسْمُهُ وَسَعَى فِي خَرَابِهَا أُولَئِكَ مَا كَانَ لَهُمْ أَنْ يَدْخُلُوهَا إِلَّا خَائِفِينَ لَهُمْ فِي الدُّنْيَا خِزْيٌ وَلَهُمْ فِي الْآخِرَةِ عَذَابٌ عَظِيمٌ “And who are more unjust than those who prevent the name of Allah from being mentioned in His mosques and strive toward their destruction. It is not for them to enter them except in fear. For them in this world is disgrace, and they will have in the Hereafter a great punishment” [Al-Baqara: 114].

Here we ask the Director of Preventive Security in Dura, Murad Talib al-Shalaldeh, are you the one who issued the orders to surround the mosque and arrest and attack Hizb ut Tahrir members, or is there someone who ordered you to do so? And we ask about the role of the deputy governor, Khaled Abdel Aziz Dudain, brother of the director of the Southern Endowments, whether he and his brother are both fighting Islam each from his position and with full coordination?! We may ask about the role of the governor in all that took place, and what is the role of Mohammad Shtayyeh, the Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority and the Minister of Endowments?! We ask them all for whose benefit are you working, moving and arresting? These mosques were built from the money of Muslims in order for the name of Allah (swt) to be mentioned in them, for Islam to be glorified and for the truth to be proclaimed, they were not built for hypocrites or mercenaries who rush in loyalty to the enemies of Islam!

In conclusion, we say to the Palestinian Authority and its tools: You are a passing summer’s cloud, passing by the people of Palestine, while Islam and its Dawah carriers will remain like an upright tree with its fixed roots and its branches in the sky, and you will pay the price of your crimes; shame in this world and painful torture in the Hereafter.

وَسَيَعْلَمُ الَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوا أَيَّ مُنْقَلَبٍ يَنْقَلِبُونَ

“And those who have wronged are going to know to what [kind of] return they will be returned” [Ash-Shu’ara: 227]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in The Blessed Land – Palestine

Monday, 01st Rabii’ Il 1442 AH

16/11/2020 CE

No: BN/S 1442 / 02