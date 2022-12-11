Hands Off our Youth and Women!

The Women of Palestine Resist the Women’s Organisations Programs in our Schools and Demand they be Eliminated from the Schools

The book, The Handbook against Child Marriage, prepared by the Women’s Studies Centre in Palestine under the program named Haya sponsored by German Brot für die Welt – ReliefWeb [Bread for the World – Protestant Development Service] and in cooperation with the Palestinian Authority Ministry of Education targets male and female students from the seventh to the eleventh grade. It is an instruction manual that works to exploit the position of teachers and educational counselors in schools, in order to blur the concepts of Islam and promote the concepts and ideals of the West, and they try to exploit teachers and counselors, to promote the gender culture and challenge the Islamic culture and norms. It allows and establishes the way for the LGBTQ+ lifestyle, and to depict marriage for those under the age of eighteen as a violation of children’s rights while advocating for sexual liberation and experimentation under the age of eighteen.

These women’s organizations and centers are heavily backed by Western government programs and associations who pride themselves on supporting and sponsoring the finest details of pushing these programs such as Aman, Tamkeen, Haya and many others into the schools taking the school guidance counselors to their workshops to train them in new learning styles. The aim is to disseminate their godless programs using role play, brainstorming styles, play based learning techniques to plant the seeds of secular liberties, sexual freedoms, gender equality, no marriage under 18 yet exploration and experimentation of sexual practices all in the haram spheres, gender and its forms to allow for transgenders and LGBTQ+ all at the critical stage of adolescence.

Where is the Islamic identity? Where is the Islamic Aqeedah? Where is the Islamic values according to what Allah (swt) commanded from His servants? All these are bulldozed to blast down the doors for the Kuffar through the women’s associations some in the form of NGO’s who dictate and demand in their bylaws full access to the schools which the PA is fully compliant.

Hence the people and parents of Palestine who stood as a defiant shield to protect their children had a critical role.

As a result, the parents, community leaders, advocates, men and women, who assembled and raised their concerns on all levels from the individual visits to other parents, educators, and guidance counselors to the formal visits to the education ministries at the regional districts to the school visits to principals to the guidance counselors (who are the main channel to teach these programs) throughout different regions from the cities of Quds, Ramallah, Bethlehem to Nablus and the numerous villages and towns, all cooperated to resist these programs and demand they be eliminated from our schools. These urgent calls and events raised awareness among the people who expressed their shock and anger at the Palestinian Authority’s complicity with such programs.

Alhamdulillah, the visits were met with adamant rejection by the educators and school principals of these filthy programs designed to ruin our children. While others denied the programs were being taught at their schools even though reality proved otherwise. And some reviewed the materials beforehand and amended what was taught so as not to clash with the Islamic ideals.

As a sign when parents and the public gather together to raise one voice against the colonizing kafir schemes, the PA Education Ministry released an urgent memo instructing the immediate halt to the Haya programs and other affiliated activities in the schools until further notice.

Dear Parents and People of Palestine – the battle did not stop as this is only a temporary success in the series of countless battles to come… these women’s associations will meet at the highest levels with government officials with their backers to restructure their programs in order to make them more acceptable to the people of Palestine. Even worse these organizations like Tamer Institute demand of the PA the full collaboration and pressure the PA Education Ministry to be allowed full entrance to the schools whatever it takes with bold remarks that are no longer covert schemes. Allah (swt) says,

[وَتَرَى كَثِيراً مِّنْهُمْ يُسَارِعُونَ فِي الْإِثْمِ وَالْعُدْوَانِ وَأَكْلِهِمُ السُّحْتَ لَبِئْسَ مَا كَانُوا۟ يَعْمَلُونَ]

“You see many of them racing towards sin, transgression, and consumption of forbidden gain. Evil indeed are their actions!” [Al-Maidah: 62].

There are complaints by the women’s associations representative to the Governor of Bethlehem of the PA’s slow “progress” in implementing the CEDAW protocols as well as the failure to achieve the desired results of these programs on the ground in Palestinian society and schools. The call is public to secularize and even make our children brainwashed into atheism and LBGTQ+ tolerance and acceptance without fearing Allah (swt).

The struggle between theHaqq and Batil (Truth and Falsehood) will remain till the Day of Judgement. The struggle as it is aptly described is the struggle in forbidding the evil and calling loudly for the good. Here we must remain aware of these schemes against our Ummah in the Blessed Land – Palestine and expose and resist them, calling for the implementation of Islam and its core beliefs and ideals. And advocate for our children, otherwise the upcoming generation will only think of their Deen as a private issue or something to be avoided or even refrain from enjoining the good and forbidding the evil, and embrace the poisoned concepts of accepting all forms of evil, forever losing our Muslim youth in the swamp of secularism and depravity.

We in the Women’s Section of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir remind you of Allah’s (swt) saying,

[وَلاَ يَزَالُونَ يُقَاتِلُونَكُمْ حَتَّىَ يَرُدُّوكُمْ عَن دِينِكُمْ إِنِ اسْتَطَاعُواْ وَمَن يَرْتَدِدْ مِنكُمْ عَن دِينِهِ فَيَمُتْ وَهُوَ كَافِرٌ فَأُوْلَئِكَ حَبِطَتْ أَعْمَالُهُمْ فِي الدُّنْيَا وَالآخِرَةِ وَأُوْلَـئِكَ أَصْحَابُ النَّارِ هُمْ فِيهَا خَالِدُونَ]

“And they will continue to fight you until they turn you back from your religion if they are able. And whoever of you reverts from his religion [to disbelief] and dies while he is a disbeliever – for those, their deeds have become worthless in this world and the Hereafter, and those are the companions of the Fire, they will abide therein eternally.” [Al-Baqara: 217].

Women’s Section in The Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir

Press Release

14 Jumada 1444 – Thursday, 8th December 2022

No: AH / 022 1444