Handing Power Over to Hizb ut Tahrir Is the First Step in Taking Umar bin Al-Khattab as a Role Model

For long, President Kais Saied has considered our master Umar Al-Faruq, the rightly guided Caliph, (RA), his role model. The last time he quoted Umar bin Al-Khattab (ra) was on Wednesday, 22/7/2020, when speaking about one of the aspects of corruption in the Tunisian courts, he said: “You know what he said one day, “If a mule stumbles (on the road) in Iraq, Allah will ask me why didn’t you pave the way for it Umar?” I will stand in front of Allah and fear none but Him, the Lord of the Worlds, He will ask me why I remained silent about this right because it is the truth and the one who is silent about the truth is a dumb devil.”

This statements of President Saied contradict the actions of Umar Al-Faruq (ra):

Umar ibn Al-Khattab (RA), was very keen to implement Allah’s true law and the pure Sunnah of His Prophet ﷺ, until the Prophet gave him the name Al-Faruq; because he distinguished between the truth and falsehood in his judgement over the hypocrite who was not satisfied with Allah’s rule. As for President Kais Saied, he is keen on ruling by what Allah has not reveal. He has repeatedly emphasized that he is committed, keen, and a guarantor of the founding constitution supervised by the Jewish Noah Feldman!

Also, Umar ibn Al-Khattab (ra), was concerned about Islam and the Khilafah (Caliphate), so he was the first to give the pledge of allegiance to Abu Bakr (ra) as a Caliph, he was given the Khilafah in a crucial circumstance after the death of Abu Bakr, when the Muslims armies were fighting the two greatest powers in the world. And when the Zoroastrian stabbed him, he drew up a detailed plan how to select a Caliph (successor), which showed that the unity of Muslims is more precious than the blood of the companions if they fall behind in giving the pledge of allegiance to a Caliph, and he famously said: “No Islam without congregation, no congregation without emirate (leadership), no emirate (leadership) without obedience.” As for the time of President Saied, Islam is excluded from the rule and its Dawah carriers are fought and the members of Hizb ut Tahrir are arrested and tried on charges for working to establish the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood!

What is the position of President Saied regarding this injustice?! Does he not know that Umar ibn al-Khattab was a proponent of the call to Islam against its enemies, where Abdullah bin Masoud said about that: “We are still victorious since Umar became a Muslim”?!

The biography of the Caliph Umar bin Al-Khattab (ra) is not unknown. He did not rule people with the law of kufr and he did not compromise with the enemies nor seek their consent, he did not facilitate our country, our waters, our airspace and the springs of our resources to our enemies. He was a supporter of Islam and the Khilafah and one of its workers. The first step that President Kais Saied must follow in taking Al-Faruq Umar as a role model, is to support the Khilafah project, by handing the power over to Hizb ut Tahrir to establish the Khilafah and implement Islam and save the country from the democratic absurdity and foreign influence.

We remind him of the saying of Al-Farouq (ra): “We are people whom Allah gave us honour through Islam. If we ever seek honour through anything else, Allah will humiliate us again.”

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia

Thursday, 02nd Dhul Hijjah 1441 AH

23/07/2020 CE

Issue No.: 1441 / 45