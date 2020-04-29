Hamdok’s Quest to Place Sudan under the International Trusteeship, May Accelerate the Military Coup Instead of Preventing It!!

بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم

In a statement issued on Friday, 24/4/2020, the United Nations Security Council approved the request of Sudan to authorize the United Nations to establish a political mission, under Chapter VI, starting next May, (Sudan Tribune). This mission was at the request of Prime Minister Hamdok in his speech to the Secretary-General of the United Nations on 26/1/2020, which stated, according to Al-Quds Al-Arabi Newspaper on 09/02/2020:

“Sudan requested from the United Nations to seek a Security Council mandate to establish a peace support operation under Chapter VI as soon as possible, in the form of a special political mission with a strong peacebuilding component. The mandate of the prospective mission should cover the entire territory of Sudan . ”

As for the powers of this mission, according to the same source, are as follows: “to help in mobilizing international economic assistance to Sudan, facilitating effective humanitarian assistance throughout Sudan, providing technical support in constitution-drafting and legal and judicial reform, the reform the civil service and the security sector, and to support the return of internally displaced persons and refugees, and their repatriation and reintegration, and the reconciliation between local communities, to achieve peace gains, transitional justice, protection of civilians, and capacity-building of the national police force in variety of methods, including the deployment of advisers from the United Nations and African Union police.”

Hamdok’s letter to the Secretary-General of the United Nations was kept secret for about two weeks until it was leaked to the newspapers and he was exposed. Then the practical side began: Britain presented, after letting Germany participate with it, a draft resolution to the Security Council at the end of last March, and the newspapers linked the project with Hamdok’s speech. As Al-Intibaha (newspaper) online reported on 30/3/2020:

“The UN draft resolution that Britain pushed after Germany’s involvement in preparing it for the UN Security Council, to establish a political mission to preserve and build peace in Sudan reflects the extent of the effort made by the government of Hamdok to place Sudan under international trusteeship and return it to the crown of mandate again.”

At that point, the British ambassador in Khartoum lost his mind and expressed his annoyance at the leaking of Hamdok’s speech, and at those who linked it to the draft resolution. The ambassador said, according to the TagPress website: “leaking the draft resolution at this time is very irresponsible, making the approval of the draft resolution in the Security Council difficult.”

He added: “As you have followed, the leak of the draft resolution and its publication in the headlines of Khartoum newspapers led to a violent campaign of criticism against the Sudanese government. I would like to be clear. It is a draft preliminary resolution that reflects preliminary ideas of Britain and Germany, and we have not yet shown it to the Sudanese government, the Sudanese government has no contribution to it, and it cannot be claimed that it reflects the view of the Sudanese government, or has its support.”

In view of this reality, we in Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan wish to clarify the following facts:

First: Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok, who follows the order of the British embassy, ​​seeks, with the assistance of the old Britain, to restore Sudan to traditional colonialism; to international mandate over the entire country, by transferring all the powers of the constitutional government to this mission; this request gives the Security Council the powers of the Constitutional Court and makes it the judge to enforce the constitutional document, and make all institutions subject of the transitional government to the leadership of the UN mission! Isn’t this colonialism itself? Isn’t the action of Hamdok and his transitional government empowers the colonizer over the country, dismissing the claims of national sovereignty and independence?

Second: Hamdok’s covering-up of his speech from 26/1/2020 until he was exposed after its leak on 9/2/2020, then the British ambassador annoyance about the leak of the speech from Hamdok’s office. All this are evidences of the plot being woven by the Prime Minister with the assistance of the British Ambassador and his government to put the country under international trusteeship!!!

Third: Hamdok, who is led by Britain, wants to place Sudan under the tutelage of the United Nations to cut off the leadership of the military linked to the American embassy, from a coup against his government, especially with this government’s inability to resolve all issues of the people of the country, on the level of people’s livelihood, or to raise grievances and achieve justice in the files of those killed, violations of the Bashir institutions or the case of breaking up the sit-in or others.

Fourth: Hamdok’s move may have counterproductive results that accelerates the military coup rather than prevents it, especially with the frequent warning of the transitional government of a military coup against the backdrop of a total ban in the capital, for a period of three weeks, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, including the citing by Arab 21 page from the New York Times that a US official stated, on the condition of anonymity:

“Sudan’s jittery civilian leaders, whose popularity has tumbled in recent months as the economy has plunged, had so frequently warned of a possible coup in Khartoum that they had become akin to the boy who cried wolf” and including Sudan TV interview yesterday evening 25/04/2020 with the President of the Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan; in which he accused political parties of forming cells inside the army, saying: [Some parties (which he did not name) are trying to communicate and communicate with some employees of the military institutions, and he added that there are cells of some parties in the army, indicating that all the coups that took place in Sudan were not carried out by the Armed forces on their own].”

We in Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan have devoted ourselves to liberate our Ummah from colonialism, and that requires revealing what is going on behind the scenes of the plans of the colonial kuffar and their tools that implement these plans. The Ummah will not be liberated from colonialism except by the Islamic rule, implemented by the Khilafah Rashida (rightly guided Caliphate) state on the method of Prophethood, guided by leaders adhering to Islam, loyal to their creed and their Ummah, fortified by their political awareness, who will uproot the colonial kuffar from our country, and who will carry Islam to the worlds.

We invite the sincere of the people of power and protection, in the days of obedience and drawing close to Allah; in this blessed month, to invoke the seriousness of the responsibility on their shoulder, so they seek to absolve themselves (from the sin) by handing over the authority to Hizb ut Tahrir, which works in several Islamic countries to receive power in order to create a strong nucleus of the Islamic state. To unite the Islamic world in the second Khilafah Rashida (rightly guided Caliphate) state, which the Prophet of guidance ﷺ gave its glad-tidings, to achieve a great victory. Allah (swt) says:

وَالسَّابِقُونَ الْأَوَّلُونَ مِنَ الْمُهَاجِرِينَ وَالْأَنصَارِ وَالَّذِينَ اتَّبَعُوهُم بِإِحْسَانٍ رَّضِيَ اللَّهُ عَنْهُمْ وَرَضُوا عَنْهُ وَأَعَدَّ لَهُمْ جَنَّاتٍ تَجْرِي تَحْتَهَا الْأَنْهَارُ خَالِدِينَ فِيهَا أَبَداً ذَلِكَ الْفَوْزُ الْعَظِيمُ

“And the first forerunners [in the faith] among the Muhajireen and the Ansar and those who followed them with good conduct – Allah is pleased with them and they are pleased with Him, and He has prepared for them gardens beneath which rivers flow, wherein they will abide forever. That is the great attainment” [At-Tawaba: 100]

Hizb ut Tahrir Wilayah Sudan

3 Ramadan 1441 AH

26/4/2020 CE