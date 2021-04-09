Halt the Betrayal of Occupied Kashmir and the Peril of Making Way for the Regional Dominance of the Hindu State

In a carefully worded speech, General Bajwa outlined his vision for Kashmir, Pakistan, India and the wider region. Within his speech of 18 March 2021, General Bajwa stated, “Stable Indo-Pak relation is a key to unlock the untapped potential of South and Central Asia… Kashmir dispute is obviously at the head of this problem… we feel that it is time to bury the past and move forward.” Having been stung badly by the regional vision of General Musharraf previously, it is no surprise that General Bajwa’s vision is being subjected to intense questioning. What is it exactly that needs to be buried? Whose problem cannot be solved without resolving the Kashmir dispute? Will making way for the rise of the Hindu State, as the dominant regional power, really bring security and prosperity to the region?

As for burying the past, it is a past in which the Muslims of Kashmir resisted the Indian occupation at the time of partition in 1947, striving to be part of Pakistan. It is a past in which the Muslims of the newly created Pakistan mobilized to liberate all of Kashmir, succeeding in liberating much of it. In the seven decade since then, in efforts to liberate the rest of Kashmir, tens of thousands of Muslims have willingly embraced martyrdom. So how can we bury such a noble past, which is filled with good deeds that are pleasing to Allah (swt)?

Indeed, Occupied Kashmir cannot be buried under the Hindu State because occupied Islamic Lands must be liberated, according to the Hukm of Allah (swt). Allah (swt) commanded,

[وَاقْتُلُوهُمْ حَيْثُ ثَقِفْتُمُوهُمْ وَأَخْرِجُوهُم مِّنْ حَيْثُ أَخْرَجُوكُمْ وَالْفِتْنَةُ أَشَدُّ مِنَ الْقَتْلِ]

“And kill them wherever you overtake them and expel them from wherever they have expelled you, and Fitnah is worse than killing.” [Surah al-Baqarah 2:191]. Moreover, our Allah (swt) fearing, capable troops can liberate Occupied Kashmir, with the Help of Allah (swt), a sincere Islamic leadership and our full support and Dua.

As for the problem of which the Kashmir dispute is the head, it is the problem of ensuring peace between Pakistan and the Hindu State. This is the grave problem that is currently being faced by the United States, and its regional ally, the Hindu State. The US wants Pakistan to make way for the rise of the Hindu State as the dominant regional power, to counter both China and the resurgence of Islam.

Thus, the US demands the burial of Occupied Kashmir to free up the Hindu State from any prospect of a two-fronted war. Indeed, the cessation of hostilities along the Line of Control came at such a time, that it granted the Hindu State much needed relief, as it faced an active front with China and feared a move from Pakistan to liberate Occupied Kashmir. Instead, completely assured by the ceasefire of General Bajwa, India confidently moved its first strike corps, from the front with Pakistan to the Chinese front, for the first time in decades, whilst maintaining its oppression of the Muslims of Occupied Kashmir and within India itself.

Like General Musharraf before him, General Bajwa is completely committed to stable relations with the Hindu State, to facilitate its rise as the dominant regional power, even though it is far from worthy of such a trust. Steeped in bigotry, the Hindu ruling elite is incapable of being just to the lower Hindu castes and Muslims under its guardianship, as well as those outside of its authority. Indeed, it is the Hindu elite’s bigotry that compelled our forefathers to sacrifice for a state in the name of Islam. Moreover, devoid of a complete way of life, the followers of Hinduism have no choice but to commit to the capitalist, colonialist order, which concentrates wealth in the hands of local ruling elites and colonialist states, impoverishing the masses all over the world. Rather than securing rivers of milk and honey, concessions to the Hindu State will only embolden it in its destructive efforts, plunging the entire region into despair.

Above and before all other considerations, making relations with the Hindu State is rejected because the Hukm of Allah (swt) forbids any alliance with those that fight us in our Deen and assist others in doing so. Allah (swt) said,

[إِنَّمَا يَنْهَاكُمْ اللَّهُ عَنْ الَّذِينَ قَاتَلُوكُمْ فِي الدِّينِ وَأَخْرَجُوكُمْ مِنْ دِيَارِكُمْ وَظَاهَرُوا عَلَى إِخْرَاجِكُمْ أَنْ تَوَلَّوْهُمْ وَمَنْ يَتَوَلَّهُمْ فَأُوْلَئِكَ هُمْ الظَّالِمُونَ]



“Allah forbids your alliance with those who fight you because of your Deen, and drive you from your homelands, or aid others to do so: and as for those who turn to them in alliance, they are truly oppressors.” [Surah al-Mumtahina 60:9].

O Muslims of Pakistan, the Pure, the Good, including its Kashmir!

We must reject the false regional vision of General Bajwa, just as we rejected that of General Musharraf before him. Why must we violate our Deen, surrendering our inviolable sanctities, to make way for people of Falsehood and Misguidance? We are an honorable people that are inheritors of a remarkable legacy. It is an Islamic legacy that began at the time of the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate), culminating in Islam’s dominance of the Indian Subcontinent. It was in the era of ruling by Islam that the Indian Subcontinent’s share of the world economy was 23 per cent, as large as all of Europe put together, rising to 27 per cent in 1700, in the time of Aurangzeb Alamgir. Centuries of Islamic ruling ensured prosperity and security for the region’s inhabitants, regardless of their race or religion, earning their loyalty, including the Hindus. Indeed, the Islamic era was a golden age that shone its light upon the rest of the world, drawing the unwanted attention of the greedy colonialist powers, who sowed the seeds of communal division to divide and rule.

It is not for us to make way for the rise of the Hindu State, to secure the aspirations of the ailing United States. It is not for us to make way for any system of governance or regional order, other than that of the Islamic Khilafah. Nothing other than the Khilafah will please Allah (swt), earn his Nasr (Victory) and fulfill the glad tidings of the Messenger of Allah (saw). The Messenger of Allah (saw) said,

«ثُمَّ تَكُونُ مُلْكًا جَبْرِيَّةً فَتَكُونُ مَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ تَكُونَ ثُمَّ يَرْفَعُهَا إِذَا شَاءَ أَنْ يَرْفَعَهَا ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةً عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ النُّبُوَّةِ ثُمَّ سَكَتَ»

“Then there will be rule of force, and it will remain as long as Allah will it to remain. Then Allah will end it when He wills. Then there will be a Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood.” Then he fell silent. [Ahmed]. So, let Ramadhan witness our striving for the re-establishment of the Khilafah, heralding the liberation of Occupied Kashmir and the restoration of the dominance of Islam.

O Muslims of Pakistan’s Armed Forces, Loyal Sons of Sa’ad ibn Muadh (ra)!

Be as the first military commander in Islam, the Messenger of Allah (saw), ordered you to be when he (saw) said, لَا طَاعَةَ لِمَخْلُوقٍ فِي مَعْصِيَةِ اللَّهِ عَزَّ وَجَلَّ‏ “There is no obedience to any created being if it involves disobedience to Allah, may He be glorified and exalted.” [Ahmed]. Indeed, you will not be excused by Allah (swt), our Creator, for obeying today’s Musharraf, Bajwa, in his disobedience of the commands of Allah (saw). So, be as your brothers in arms, the fighting men of the Ansar, were in the time of the Messenger of Allah (saw). By granting their Nussrah to establish Islam as a state, they prevented Abdullah ibn Ubay from establishing a leadership and order based on misguidance.

Be as the military commander of the Ansar, Sa’ad ibn Mu’adh (ra), was during Ramadhan, before the Battle of Badr in 2 AH. When the Messenger of Allah (saw) sought counsel, Sa‘ad ibn Mu’adh (ra) replied,

فوالذي بعثك بالحق، إن استعرضت بنا هذا البحر فخضته لخضناه معك، ما يتخلّف منا رجلٌ واحدٌ، وما نكره أن تلقى بنا عدونا غداً، إنّا لصُبُرٌ في الحرب، صُدُقٌ عند اللقاء، ولعل الله يريك منا ما تقرّ به عينك، فَسِر بنا على بركة الله

“By Allah, Who sent you with the Truth, if you were to ask us to plunge into the sea, we will do that most readily and not a man of us will stay behind. We do not detest encountering the enemy. We are experienced in war and we are trustworthy in combat. Perhaps Allah will show you through us valor which will please your eyes. Kindly advance us to the battlefield, with the Blessing of Allah.”

Can there be a better life lived by a military man than that of Sa’ad ibn Mu’adh (ra)? How can there be, when Allah (swt) sent angels to the burial of Sa’ad ibn Mu’adh (ra)? The Messenger of Allah (saw) said about the funeral of Sa’ad bin Muadh (ra), «إِنَّ الْمَلَائِكَةَ كَانَتْ تَحْمِلُهُ» “Verily, Angels are carrying him.” [Tirmidhi]. How can there be, when the Mighty Throne of Allah (swt) trembled with the joy of receiving the soul of Sa’d bin Mu’adh (ra)? When Sa’ad (ra) died, his mother wept and the Messenger (saw) told her, «لِيَرْقَأْ – لينقطع – دَمْعُكِ وَيَذْهَبْ حُزْنُكِ لِأَنَّ ابْنَكِ أَوَّلُ مَنْ ضَحِكَ اللَّهُ إِلَيْهِ وَاهْتَزَّ لَهُ الْعَرْشُ» “Your tears would recede and your sorrow be lessened if you know that your son is the first person for whom Allah smiled and His Throne trembled.” [At-Tabarani]. So let Ramadhan witness your Nussrah for the re-establishment of the Khilafah, followed by your fighting our enemies in the blessed pursuit of victory or martyrdom!