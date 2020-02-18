Haifa – Irbid Regional Railway Project with the Jewish Entity

Exposes the Regime’s lamentation lies over Al-Quds (Jerusalem) and the Rejection of the Trump Deal

The series of conspiracies against the Ummah, Jordan and Palestine continue, through the media’s discreet and misleading practices of the regime in Jordan, on installing its relations with the Jewish entity to emphasize each time in its pursuit in its strategic relations with this deformed entity, its empowerment and recognition as a state, and close cooperation with it to make it a regional economic power under the umbrella of the kaffir American colonialism.

The Minister of Transport, Dr. Khaled Waleed Saif, have disclosed to Jfranews that his ministry has completed the rehabilitation of previous studies and plans for the Haifa railway project linking Jordan and the Arab countries with occupied Palestine. He added: “Soon the ministry will receive those wishing to invest in the railway projects from different countries and nationalities. There is no “veto” on any investor.” (Jfranews 5/2/2020).

This project, with its first phase, which is called “Haifa – Irbid”, according to the plans the railway project will link between the cities of Haifa in occupied Palestine, Irbid Jordan, and later Anbar and Baghdad, and the Arabian Gulf, is a Jewish project announced recently by the Minister of Transport and Intelligence in the Jewish entity, Israel Katz, during the International Transportation Conference that was held in the Omani capital, Muscat on 6/11/2018, where he said: “This line will extend east to the Sheikh Hussein crossing (Jordanian-Israeli border), and it will go south to the Al-Jalameh crossing in the West Bank, so that the Palestinians can link with it to export and import goods through the Haifa port, and also towards East Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the Gulf states.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Jewish entity later revealed the railway project for “promoting regional peace”, which was presented by Foreign Minister Israel Katz during his recent visit to the Emirates (1/7/2019). And the ministry explained on its page that “the valley train that runs between the towns of Haifa and Beit She’an, which was built on the historical track of the Hijaz Railway and opened again in 2016, will be extended to the Jordanian border to the Jordan River border crossing, Sheikh Hussein Bridge. The ministry said that a large and contemporary land freight port will be established in Jordan that will transport cargo to all countries of the region which “will contribute to boosting the Jordanian economy to a large extent.” (Jordan (Jo 24) 26/07/2019).

David Ignatius said in the Washington Post on 11/5/2017: “Katz has presented his plan to President Trump’s envoy to international negotiations, Greenblatt, as Katz seeks to win the support of America.” Indeed, it is America that seeks that the projects that it works to achieve, through the Jewish entity and the acceptance of the rulers of Muslim countries in the Gulf and the Middle East, fall into the strategy of exclusive control of the enormous wealth such as eastern Mediterranean gas and securing the passage of oil from the Gulf. So, the Assistant US President and Special Envoy for International Negotiations, Jason Greenblatt, considered the scheme as “supportive of American efforts,” referring to the US peace plan known as the “Deal of the Century”.

In the Manama Conference, Jared Kushner presented the economic part plan for the Trump deal related to Jordan, in which it was stated that 1.825 billion dollars were allocated to support the proposed national railway project from Jordan to develop a regional rail network, and it is expected that it will include a railway linking Amman to Aqaba, and the possibility of extending the additional railways to the Arabian Gulf. (Oman Net 26/06/2019).

It is clear from the previous evidence that this project is a marketing to the Jewish entity by using and exploiting Jordanian mediation to facilitate the penetration of the Arab political and economic depth, which cannot be carried out without it, it is the strategic link for the planned project, and due to the seriousness of the project, it is being implemented on the ground without drawing people’s attention to avoid stirring resentment and popular rejection for all relations with the Jewish entity. Enormous expropriations took place over the proposed railway track on the pretext of public benefit, and was referred to in the King’s meeting with former prime ministers, where the phrase “railway” with a regional dimension emerged implicitly when he was talking about a massive railway project that Jordan is betting on, in order to become an “important logistical focus” in the movement of freight and transit trade at the level of the relationship between the Middle East and Europe, and the project is much larger than what landowners in northern and eastern Jordan think, whose properties have been acquired for millions of dinars in the name of the public benefit. (Al-Quds Al-Arabi, March 11, 2019).

O People:

Do not be fooled by the slogans you hear, marches they organize, and chants they raise. How can Al-Quds (Jerusalem) be a red line and yet we import stolen gas from the Jewish entity?! How can we demand the two-state solution and reject the Trump deal, when both are surrendering and a forbidden concession?! At a time when the Trump deal is rejected in angry popular and parliamentary activities, we are talking about activating a railway project with the entity of the enemy, the Jewish entity, linking Haifa passing through Jordan and an extension of both Iraq and the Gulf States, to achieve the enemy’s strategic interest in extending to the depth of Muslim countries?! No, by Allah, these rulers are of the same type as Jewish entity and of their masters in America and Europe. The enemies of the Ummah who could not have controlled the Ummah except by the betrayal of these rulers, ﴿يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا لَا تَتَّخِذُوا الْيَهُودَ وَالنَّصَارَىٰ أَوْلِيَاءَ بَعْضُهُمْ أَوْلِيَاءُ بَعْضٍ وَمَن يَتَوَلَّهُم مِّنكُمْ فَإِنَّهُ مِنْهُمْ إِنَّ اللَّهَ لَا يَهْدِي الْقَوْمَ الظَّالِمِينَ﴾ “O you who have believed, do not take the Jews and the Christians as allies. They are [in fact] allies of one another. And whoever is an ally to them among you – then indeed, he is [one] of them. Indeed, Allah guides not the wrongdoing people” [Al-Ma’ida: 51].

O Our People in Jordan:

What the Ummah seeks as it is mobilized due to the actions of the Jews and their attacks that have not stopped since their occupation of Palestine, and what fuels its anger and indignation at Trump’s despicable deal, is not what its rulers seek, and they see that the regime speaks only with what suits its interests and not the interests of the country and the people. These consecutive surrendering projects with the Jewish entity, that are carried out in secret and in public, indicate only the strategy of subordination and cooperation with the Jewish entity, whatever it does.

It has become clear that the Jordanian regime does not work for you and for the sake of elevating your affairs and achieving your aspirations, and that it is not loyal to you, but rather it is in a valley and you are in another valley; it is in the valley of the kuffar British and American colonial and the Jewish entity and its devotion is to them, and you are with Allah and His Messenger and the community of believers. You are eager to fight the Jewish entity, eradicate them from their roots, and expel their leaders from Muslim countries, in compliance with the command of Allah (swt). So beware of the regime’s games that it has practiced for decades secretly, by deception and lying, as it did with the gas agreement until it was implemented. Indeed it rejects stating what it is implementing on the ground.

Therefore there must be a sincere and conscious stand against the implementation of these American-Jewish colonial projects, which part of it has materialized on the ground and are part of the Trump deal projects, which the regime and media men still raise the slogans of outlet by rejecting them. Let this be a stand of glory and dignity that Allah and His Messenger are pleased, with by dropping such projects and categorically rejecting them, foremost of which is the railway project. The projects categorically rejected them, the foremost of which is the aforementioned railway project that makes Jordan an opening gate to achieve the political and economic interests of the colonial kuffar, in addition to working to cancel the umbrella of these surrendering projects which is the ominous Wadi Araba agreement.

O Honorable Ummah…

There is no doubt that the radical solution to these tragic conditions that the Ummah suffers from, is the return of the Khilafah (caliphate) state that protects Islam and best implements it, and leads armies to liberate all of Palestine, and expels the influence of the West and eliminates the tools of its empowerment in Muslim countries. This is a promise from Allah (swt) that will be fulfilled soon, Allah willing, and until then you must work to abort all the projects that the rulers are seeking to conclude with the Jewish entity, in addition to your work to establish the second Khilafah Rashida (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood with its workers and support them.

وَلَيَنصُرَنَّ اللَّهُ مَن يَنصُرُهُ إِنَّ اللَّهَ لَقَوِيٌّ عَزِيزٌ

“And Allah will surely support those who support Him. Indeed, Allah is Powerful and Exalted in Might” [Al-Hajj: 40]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Jordan

Thursday, 19th Jumada II 1441 AH

13/02/2020 CE

No: 1441 / 07