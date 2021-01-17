Hadi is Like Al-Mashat, Both Disavowed their Responsibilities towards Yemen, and Must be Overthrown

A health official in the city of Al-Anad-Tuban in the province of the Lahj, explained that the city’s health center received many children with a skin disease, which caused a state of fear and panic among families. “Many families brought their children to the health unit with a skin disease,” said Nabeel Qaba, deputy director of Al-Anad Health Center, Bir Nasser, noting that three cases were detected in the health unit with the same symptoms of this skin disease. (Aden News website of Al-Ayyam Newspaper 01/10/2021)

The health officials’ statements in Al-Anad and Bir Nasser regarding the emergence of pathological rashes in children and the pictures presented by Al-Ayyam website are a definitive indication of the extent of the suffering of the people as a result of these foolish rulers. The responsibility for treating common illnesses and emergencies that spread among the people rests with the doctors who are appointed by the state in hospitals, centers and health units throughout the country, fulfilling the various interests of the people: education, medicine, security…

Abd Rabbo Hadi today is the same as those before him, they have abandoned the responsibility of health care towards those who are under their care, and made it the responsibility of the people, so people must hold them accountable and even depose them because these rulers’ crimes against their Deen and Ummah have reached the sky. How many patients across the country are unable to provide health care for themselves and their families who are suffering from various diseases, not to mention treating diseases that threaten their lives due to the lack of medicines and the absence of health care?!

When will Abd Rabbo, who is in Riyadh, or Qasim Buhaibah, Minister of Health in the government of Ma’in Abd al-Malik, which is trembling out of fear for staying in Aden, take upon themselves, and it is their responsibility, to address the treatment of the pathological cases that have appeared and spread among the children in Al-Anad in the province of the Lahj, which is close to them, then look into the cause for its spread to eliminate it?! Not to mention that they are the cause of these cases because of their use of weapons that cause human and environmental damage, especially since the Al-Anad area was recently the headquarters of the American air base from which drones were launched to kill the people of Yemen on charges of “terrorism”, and Al-Anad is close to the contact area between the two local parties in the conflict in Yemen, who will exchange accusations about the reasons for the emergence of rashes among children in Al-Anad?!

Yesterday, 05/01/2021, Al-Mashat dreamed of appointing a hospital for every directorate of Yemen’s governorates, and today the ball is in Hadi’s court to treat the pathological illness in Al-Anad, as the two disavowed their responsibility of health care they owe to the people of Yemen.

In Islam, the responsibility for health care rests on the state. The Messenger of Allah ﷺ was gifted a doctor, and he ﷺ appointed him to the Muslims, so the fact that he received a gift, but he did not use it or take it but rather he gave it to the Muslims, is an evidence that medicine is in the interests of Muslims. Also, look at the history of Muslims in the days when we had a Khaleefah and a Khilafah (Caliphate) and how they used to seek treatment in the Bimaristan. The second rightly guided Khilafah on the method of Prophethood is the one who will take care of the people with Islam, as its time has come and its dawn is near. The Messenger of Allah ﷺ said: «ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةٌ عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ النُّبُوَّةِ» “Then there will be a righteous Khilafah on the method of Prophethood.” Reported by Ahmad on the authority of Nu`man ibn Bashir, so be with the workers to establish it.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Yemen

Sunday, 25th Jumada I 1442 AH

10/01/2021 CE

No: HTY- 1442 / 18