Global Events of Hizb ut Tahrir for the Destruction of the Khilafah 1443 AH – 2022 CE

In the month of Rajab Muharram of this year 1443 AH / 2022 CE and on the occasion of the tragic anniversary of the criminals’ destruction of the Islamic State and the abolition of the Islamic ruling system (the Khilafah) on 28th Rajab 1342 Hijri corresponding to 3rd March 1924 CE, Hizb ut Tahrir will organize wide public events in the countries in which it operates.

We in the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir through its pages will provide comprehensive coverage of these widespread events, by the permission of Allah. We ask Allah Subhanahu wa Taa’la to hasten the establishment of the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) upon the method of the Prophethood. Indeed Allah is Able over this. The Prophet (saw) said:

“تكون النبوة فيكم ما شاء الله أن تكون، ثم يرفعها الله إذا شاء أن يرفعها، ثم تكون خلافة على منهاج النبوة فتكون ما شاء الله أن تكون، ثم يرفعها الله إذا شاء أن يرفعها، ثم تكون ملكًا عاضًا فيكون ما شاء الله أن يكون، ثم يرفعها إذا شاء الله أن يرفعها، ثم تكون ملكًا جبرية فتكون ما شاء الله أن تكون، ثم يرفعها الله إذا شاء أن يرفعها، ثم تكون خلافة على منهاج النبوة، ثم سكت”

“The Prophethood will be among you as long as Allah wills, then he will eliminate it if he so wills. Then a Khilafah (Caliphate) on the model of Prophethood will prevail so long as Allah wills, then he will eliminate it if he so wills. Then there will be a biting monarchy as long as Allah wills, then he will eliminate it if he so wills. Then there will be an oppressive monarchy as long as Allah wills, then he will eliminate it if he so wills. Then a Khilafah (Caliphate) on the way of Prophethood will prevail and he kept silent.” [Musnad of Imam Ahmad].

Message by Engineer Salah Eddine Adada (Abu Mohammad)

Director of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir

On the Destruction of the Khilafah State

Friday, 03 Rajab 1443 AH – 04 February 2022 CE