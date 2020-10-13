Gilgit-Baltistan Province is Treachery against Occupied Kashmir

PTI announces candidates for GB elections. (Pakistan Today)

The Bajwa-Imran regime is blindly following the US and committing treachery against Occupied Kashmir. They bluntly refused to liberate Occupied Kashmir by freezing rather than mobilizing Pakistan’s armed forces, the neglectful regime has now announced the permanent burial of the issue of Kashmir by ensuring a permanent partition. For this, General Bajwa held a meeting with the democratic political leadership to make Gilgit-Baltistan into the fifth province of Pakistan, effectively converting the Line of Control into a permanent border and submitting to Modi’s outrageous claim over Occupied Kashmir as an integral part of India. Making Gilgit-Baltistan a fifth province amounts to nothing less than a gift for Modi, delivered by the Bajwa-Imran regime upon the orders of the United States.

By doing so, the Bajwa-Imran regime flagrantly disobeys the commands of Allah (swt) and His Messenger ﷺ to fight those who occupy Muslim Lands, expelling them such that they dare not return. By doing so, the regime has ruthlessly trampled over the powerful bond of Islamic brotherhood, which compelled the Muslims of Pakistan to fight India over Kashmir for decades, sacrificing their sons willingly in Jihad, whilst praying for the flag of Islam to be raised over Srinagar. Indeed, the regime has been deceiving the Muslims since Modi forcefully annexed Occupied Kashmir on 5th August 2019. From the very outset, the regime cooperated with the Hindu State upon the orders of Washington, burying the issue of Kashmir so that India can redeploy its forces to attend to China. Now, after moving to make Gilgit-Baltistan a fifth province, the treachery is nearing completion, obvious to all but those who blind themselves.

Oh Muslims of Pakistan, you must seize this treacherous leadership, uprooting them and urge Nussrah to restoration Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood. Strive to establish Khilafah which will lead Jihad for the liberation of Occupied Kashmir and Masjid Al-Aqsa and will secure supremacy for the Law of Allah (swt) Alone. Allah (swt) commanded:

وَاقْتُلُوهُمْ حَيْثُ ثَقِفْتُمُوهُمْ وَأَخْرِجُوهُم مِّنْ حَيْثُ أَخْرَجُوكُمْ ۚ وَالْفِتْنَةُ أَشَدُّ مِنَ الْقَتْلِ

“And kill them wherever you overtake them and expel them from wherever they have expelled you, and Fitnah is worse than killing.” [Surah al-Baqarah 2:191]

Mohammad Adel