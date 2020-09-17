German Foreign Policy Regarding The Military Coup in Mali

After the Federal Legislative Council (the German Parliament) voted by a clear majority on 29 May to extend the participation of the German army in the “United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali” (MINUSMA) and in the European Union Training Mission in Mali (EUTM), politics in Germany is facing a potential failure of these tasks. The military coup in Mali once again demonstrated the strategic necessity to free German foreign and security policy from the current consequences and to fundamentally and comprehensively review it.

On the evening of 18 August, Malian soldiers arrested the current President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, and his prime minister, Bobo Cisse, in the capital, Bamako. National Council for the Salvation of the People (CNSP) headed by Mali’s Special Forces Commander Qasimi Quetta, claimed responsibility for the coup. The condemnation of the French president, the heads of state of the Economic Community of West Africa (CEDEAO) and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo came after Keita announced his resignation and dissolved his cabinet and parliament. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas also criticized the coup and demanded a return to constitutional order. Although the German Foreign Ministry did not expect any direct threat towards the German soldiers stationed there, the Operations Command tightened security precautions and ordered members of the German army not to leave the camp until further notice. It also took tight security measures for the diplomatic mission in Mali. German Foreign Minister Maas said, “The situation is very confusing, and we have temporarily closed the German embassy as a precautionary measure”.

Military rebels have promised early elections and compliance with international agreements, so no radical change is expected in Mali. Nevertheless, the military coup demonstrated the fragility of this state in West Africa, and represented – albeit in contrast – the culmination of the three-month protests, which were directed against rampant corruption, electoral fraud, and the disastrous living situation in the country.

All this reveals that these missions of the German army, despite the tremendous efforts being made, have not succeeded in establishing any effective structures at the political, economic or social level. Even at the security level, these tasks have failed to achieve their goals. This is precisely what experts at the Science and Politics Foundation (SWP) have acknowledged: “While the attacks were initially confined to the Malian north, they gradually spread to other parts of the country as well as to neighboring countries. The military adjustment measures taken were unable to stop this development so far. The Malian government has tried to deflect responsibility from its security forces and police by accusing the MINUSMA forces of failure. But if the population does not view the Malian armed forces and the international forces as reliable providers of security, this will add to the weight of security promises of the armed groups. The power struggle that has now emerged within the state structures in Mali threatens to exacerbate the security situation in the Sahel region, which is basically fragile. According to the assessment of the director of the Friedrich Ebert Stiftung (FES) in Mali, Christian Klatt, the Sahel region has long suffered from the fragility of the situation, and the shaky balance of power, as we are currently seeing in Mali, could also affect neighboring countries.”

Instead of continuing to support desperate initiatives that primarily serve the security and economic interests of other countries, Hizb ut Tahrir calls on the strategists of the German Foreign Ministry once again to fundamentally reconsider Germany’s relationship with the Islamic countries and the German foreign policy strategy related to this relationship. The US withdrawal plan from Afghanistan, unilateral French practices in Libya, and US sanctions imposed on the German-Russian gas project Nord Stream 2 are just recent examples of the erosion of the post-World War II system, as its multilateral institutions and alliance structures are under increasing pressure. And unlike America, Britain, France, China and Russia, Germany possesses positive capital in its relationship with Islamic countries, which could be a crucial advantage in the atmosphere of increased international competition and the intensification of conflicts between countries. Against this background, Hizb ut Tahrir in German-speaking countries strongly advises the Federal Republic of Germany to send positive signals to Muslim countries and immediately stop their neo-colonial policies. And let it know that positive relations with the soon-to-be-established Khilafah (Caliphate) state, Allah willing, are the only way to make it able to effectively confront its geopolitical rivals and achieve its interests.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in the German-Speaking Countries

Tuesday, 13th Muharram 1442 AH

01/09/2020 CE

Ref. 1442 AH / 01