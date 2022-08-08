Gaza Burns, Whilst Armies Watch!

The hashtag غزة_تحت_القصف# “#Gaza_under_seige” has trended on Twitter.

Comment:

The armies of Egypt, Jordan, the Hijaz and Turkey are watching the Jews bomb the Gaza Strip, yet do not mobilize, as if the matter does not concern them!

O Armies of Muslims: Why do you not respond to the command of Allah the Almighty, Who says,

(وَاقْتُلُوهُمْ حَيْثُ ثَقِفْتُمُوهُمْ وَأَخْرِجُوهُم مِّنْ حَيْثُ أَخْرَجُوكُمْ)

“And kill them wherever you overcame them, and expel them from where they expelled you” [TMQ Surah Al-Baqarah 2:190].

So, why do you not mobilize in support of the Muslims and liberate them from occupation and kufr?!

These rulers will not benefit you on the Day of Judgement, for they will disavow you, whilst regret will not benefit you either. Allah (swt) said,

(إِذْ تَبَرَّأَ الَّذِينَ اتُّبِعُواْ مِنَ الَّذِينَ اتَّبَعُواْ وَرَأَوُاْ الْعَذَابَ وَتَقَطَّعَتْ بِهِمُ الأَسْبَابُ * وَقَالَ الَّذِينَ اتَّبَعُواْ لَوْ أَنَّ لَنَا كَرَّةً فَنَتَبَرَّأَ مِنْهُمْ كَمَا تَبَرَّؤُواْ مِنَّا كَذَلِكَ يُرِيهِمُ اللّهُ أَعْمَالَهُمْ حَسَرَاتٍ عَلَيْهِمْ وَمَا هُم بِخَارِجِينَ مِنَ النَّارِ)

“When those who misled others will disown their followers, upon facing punishment, whilst the bonds that unified them will be severed. (166) The followers will cry, ‘If only we could have a second chance, we would disown them as they disown us. And so Allah will make them remorseful of their misdeeds. And they will be unable to leave the fire, ever. (167)” [TMQ Surah Al-Baqarah 2:166-167].

Brush off the dust of humiliation from yourselves. Do not obey the agents of the kufr West. Uproot them and install sincere men who will lead you towards the liberation of your land and the restoration of glory for your Ummah.

Allah (swt) said,

(يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُواْ اسْتَجِيبُواْ لِلّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُم لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ وَاعْلَمُواْ أَنَّ اللّهَ يَحُولُ بَيْنَ الْمَرْءِ وَقَلْبِهِ وَأَنَّهُ إِلَيْهِ تُحْشَرُونَ)

“O believers! Respond to Allah and His Messenger when He calls you to that which gives you life. And know that Allah stands between a person and their heart and that you will all be gathered before him.” [TMQ Surah Al-Anfaal 8:24].

Abdul Aziz Al-Munais – Media Department in Wilayah Kuwait

(Translated)