From the Victory of Manzikert to Turkey – Greece Tensions

“Turkey will get what is rightfully its in the Mediterranean, the Aegean and the Black Sea. Just as we do not have our eye on anyone’s lands, sovereignty or interests, we will never make any concessions on what belongs to us, either. To this end, we are determined to do whatever it takes in political, economic and military terms. We want all to see that Turkey is no longer a country whose patience, resolution, capabilities or courage can be tested.” (tccb.gov)

Sultan Alp Arslan, one of the leading commanders of the Islamic Ummah, won the victory of Manzikert, one of the most important victories in the history of Islam, against the 200,000-strong Byzantine army under the command of Romanos Diogenes in 7 Dhu’l Qa’da 463 AH (26 August 1071 CE). As it took place in the Manzikert lowland, a district of the Muş province in the Southeastern Anatolia region, this victory has been celebrated annually, for a little while. In this year’s celebration, President Erdoğan used these statements on the tension of hydrocarbon fields in the eastern Mediterranean between Turkey and Greece.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, who held a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who came to Ankara on 25 August 2020, said: “If you make statements like no, we will defend our rights, no, we will conduct military drill or you put a foot wrong, this time we will not cause an accident, but rather we will do what’s necessary without hesitation. Therefore, act in common sense and don’t rise to the bait of these countries.” In the statements made by both the President and Çavuşoğlu, a clear threat to Greece and an upright stance (!) are seen. In this context, we would like to declare the following points.

Greece declared the Exclusive Economic Zone over the Meis Island, that is 2 km away from Turkey and 580 km to Greece, and based on the agreement it made with Egypt. However, with the collapse of the Ottoman State, these islands were left to Greece by the rulers of the period who were servants to the British. Therefore, neither Greece nor the EU countries, led by Germany and France, should definitely not forget that not only these islands, but also the entire lands from Greece to Vienna are Islamic lands. With the permission of Allah, after the establishment of the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) all of these lands will be again under the rule of the Islamic State.

The current rulers of Turkey must look to this issue in this way. From Egypt to Algeria, the farthest point of the Mediterranean, to Morocco, Mauritania and Spain, all of these lands are Islamic lands and belong to the Islamic Ummah. There is no need to get permission from the countries such as the US, UK and France or sit around the same table and make discussions with them in order to be engaged in the petroleum and gas exploration activities. If Erdoğan and Çavuşoğlu are truthful in their statements, Turkey also has the power to carry it out.

However, to be successful to do the things we mentioned, Turkey must leave all the alliances that serve to the colonial powers such as NATO and the UN and must put all its effort to bring back the Islamic Caliphate. Only in this case, it will have a say not only in the eastern Mediterranean where it has declared the NAVTEX, but also in all places where the Exclusive Economic Zone was declared based on the agreements with the Greek and Jewish presence.

On this occasion, we would like to remind Erdogan, who made such heroic speeches on the anniversary of the victory of Manzikert, the attitude of Sultan Alp Arslan towards the Romanos Diogenes, the Byzantine army commander who was captured after the victory. He said to Diogenes who was brought into his presence with handcuffs at the end of the war:

What would you do if you had captured me? Romanos Diogenes said:

Do you doubt that I would kill you? In response, Alp Arslan told him:

You are more worthless than being killed in my eyes. After that, he said to those next to him:

Take him and sell to whoever wants to buy him. While he was being walked around with the rope on his neck:

They were saying who wants to buy the Byzantine king, and thereby, they were saying they want to sell him in return of dirham and worthless money by walking around the tents and the houses of the Muslims. However, nobody wanted to buy him. At last, a man came and said that he wants to exchange him with his dog. Thereupon, the soldiers took the king and the man to the Sultan Alp Arslan. When the news reached him, he said to the man:

You acted mercifully by making this offer, as the dog is better than him. After that Alp Arslan ordered them to release him.”

Although there are other explanations on this subject in the history books, this report is also true. However, what is important here is the truthfulness of Sultan Alp Arslan, his complete worship and loyalty about Islam and his look to disbelievers. He clearly demonstrated how strong and powerful the Islamic Army is, even if it is few in number. The victory of Manzikert will not be celebrated by heroic speeches in the fields. It can be done by putting the enemies of Islam to their places with the armies under his command in the jihad fields against the arrogant disbelievers.

However, we believe that this power exists in today’s Muslims and we need commanders and caliphs such as Sultan Alp Arslan, Salah al-Din al-Ayubbi and Al-Mu’tasim who will show this strength and power to the arrogant colonialists such as France, America, Russia and the UK and put them into their places. With the permission of Allah, these days are of course close.

Muhammed Hanefi Yağmur