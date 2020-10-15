France’s Policy on Islam Shows Western Civilization is Dying

France’s Latest Decisions Regarding Islam and Muslims is an Explicit Announcement of “The Death of the of Western Civilization’s Rationality”

On Friday, 2/10/2020, French President Emmanuel Macron held a broadcasted press conference, in which he said: “The purpose of our meeting today is two-folds:

First, defining the reality of our problems (without any inhibitions), but also without ease. What is (the source) in our society today that threatens our republic and our ability to live together?

And to inform you of the decisions taken, which are the result of the systematic work that lasted for nearly 3 years, which we completed in recent weeks with the government…”

Then Macron gave a long speech about the French state’s view of the practices of Muslims in France in matters of their clothing, food, drink, and education of their children, that they constitute what he called “a separatist Islam,” and that they are practices that create a society that pose a threat to the French nation. He added that the French state is about to issue a law, before the end of this year, to deal with these practices of Muslims.

As much as France, to the West, epitomizes the center that launched its modern civilization, as much is this declaration by the French state was an announcement of the death of this civilization’s rationality, by announcing the death of its creed. The secular creed has failed to make its people a single nation. And now the anti-racism protests, and right-wing isolationist political movements sweeping the capitals of the West, showing the sharp division in the classes of its societies and exposing the extent of its racism in dealing with segments of its societies. The state of secularism is no better in Muslim countries which are run by failed secularists who follow the crumbling Western civilization.

The sufficient proof indicating this death, is the series of failures of the French state over the past decades in attempts to re-interpret the famous “1905 Law” to fit their decisions to oppress Muslims specifically, despite the fact that this law is almost the most sacred one for secularism in France. This deplorable scene was that the secular thinkers’ arena itself in the West was divided due to the enormity of the hypocrisy that the French state had reached. And here they are today deciding to enact a new law in order to completely turn against themselves, thus closing the curtain on the hypocritical play of “freedom … equality … brotherhood,” declaring thus “the failure of Western civilization as a melting pot fit for humanity.”

This hostile attitude towards Islam and its rituals is nothing but the “rage of envy” that the West harbours towards Islam and Muslims. Many secular Western thinkers view the high qualities of Muslims with disgust, in contradiction to human common sense. A view that can only be explained as a bias inherited blindly from their Crusader ancestors.

And whoever visits the countries of the West today realizes that with the increase in the number of Muslims, especially after the emergence of the second and third generation of immigrants in addition to the Westerners themselves embracing Islam, will realize that there is no longer a capital of the capitals of the West (especially in its major countries) that is free from the signs of chastity of Islam and Muslims, that are visibly unavoidable. The people of the West came to witness closely and directly touch the noble qualities of Muslims, such as the decency of women, the nobility of men, the chastity of the youth, their protectiveness for their honour, the strength of their families’ cohesion, the purity of their ladder of higher values, their willingness to sacrifice all that is precious for the sake of these values, their disdain of intoxicants and evil doings, the manifestations of piety in their prayer to their Lord, the prominent scenes of unity in their collective prayers, their travel every year in huge numbers to perform the rituals of Hajj, their veneration of the rituals of Allah despite all circumstances, and their love for their Prophet and their desperation to defend his life and honour ﷺ.

Therefore, the “people of blind hatred for Islam and Muslims” became tense and convulsive, doing their best to tempt Muslims away from their Deen, even if they had to turn the facts around and make purity an offense and decency a violation of the law! Allah (swt) says: فَمَا كَانَ جَوَابَ قَوْمِهِ إِلاَّ أَن قَالُوا أَخْرِجُوا آلَ لُوطٍ مِّن قَرْيَتِكُمْ إِنَّهُمْ أُنَاسٌ يَتَطَهَّرُونَ “But the answer of his people was not except that they said, “Expel the family of Lot from your city. Indeed, they are people who keep themselves pure.” [An-Naml: 27]

As for Macron’s statement that Islam is currently experiencing a crisis around the world, it is an attempt by him to distort the image of the labour that the Islamic Ummah is going through today, as it struggles to regain its stolen power; which France was one of those responsible of robbing it in the ill-fated Sykes-Picot agreement. Therefore, the French President did not fail to express during the conference the hatred of his country towards the Khilafah (Caliphate). He said that his country recently prevented the establishment of the Khilafah in Ash-Sham and the Sahel (Africa) region. While he knows quite well that what his armies suppressed there was no more than a declaration of a Khilafah; and was not a real Khilafah and that the true Khilafah when it is established, the hearts of the whole Islamic Ummah will flock to it and it will constitute an alternative civilization to the state of misery experienced by the people of the world today.

O Muslims spread throughout the West:

Stay firm on the great Islam, and do not accept to enter into the “the bid’ah of the French Islam”, by Allah it is destructive. What enrages these secularists is the strength of your adherence to Islam and your failure to assimilate into their perverse civilization. And the glory of Islam will return soon, Allah willing, so trust in Allah and remain steadfast on your Deen. Allah (swt) says: وَمَا لَنَا أَلاَّ نَتَوَكَّلَ عَلَى اللَّهِ وَقَدْ هَدَانَا سُبُلَنَا وَلَنَصْبِرَنَّ عَلَى مَا آذَيْتُمُونَا وَعَلَى اللَّهِ فَلْيَتَوَكَّلِ الْمُتَوَكِّلُونَ “And why should we not rely upon Allah while He has guided us to our [good] ways. And we will surely be patient against whatever harm you should cause us. And upon Allah let those who would rely [indeed] rely.” [Ibrahim: 12]

O Muslims:

Have you seen how the French state can impose the will of the French nation inside and outside its country? Would this have been possible had the French not have a state?! We invite you to work to restore the Khilafah because the state is the law that Allah stipulated to nations so that they can preserve themselves and spread their civilization in the world. That is why we invite you to work with us to restore your state, the second Khilafah on the method of Prophethood. On the authority of Ubai Ibn Ka’b (ra), he said: the Prophet ﷺ said: «بَشِّرْ أُمَّتِي بِالسَّنَاءِ وَالرِّفْعَةِ وَالتَّمْكِينِ فِي الْبِلَادِ…» “Give glad-tidings to my Ummah of their exalted rank, glory and dominance on the land…”

Eng. Salah Eddine Adada

Director of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir

Sunday, 24th Safar 1442 AH

11/10/2020 CE

Issue No: 1442 AH / 005