For What Sin Were They Arrested For? The Muslim Woman, the Crown of the State “Taj al-Dawla” is Arrested for Calling for the Restoration of Her Lost Status!

On the occasion of the centenary of the destruction of the Khilafah (Caliphate), Hizb ut Tahrir launched a global campaign entitled “Establish it, O Muslims.” Within the framework of this campaign, members, men and women of Hizb ut Tahrir from all over the world participated in promoting and supporting it with various activities (distribution of flyers, seminars, photos, support, videos, etc. …). This did not suit the enemies of the idea of the Khilafah and the enemies of the return of Islam in a state that implements its rulings, so they quickly shut down the websites and arrested many of those who participated in this campaign. And women were not spared from these brutal arrests, and where? In what was the capital of the Khilafah State, “Turkey”! The authorities arrested five sisters after a video they filmed calling for the return of the Khilafah and crying out for al-Mu’tasim.

The Turkish newspaper, Sabah, in its report, “The Ottoman Women,” stated that its team managed to find a book in the Ottoman archives, bearing the name “Kadin”, meaning the woman. According to the newspaper, the book is an Ottoman document on women’s affairs that was compiled by the Ottoman administration and then incorporated into one book under the name “The Woman”. The book consists of 159 documents describing the woman as the “crown of the head” of the Ottoman state, the largest and most valuable, referring to the chastity and modesty of the Ottoman woman. The documents in all eras of the Ottoman state urge statesmen to avoid harming the woman, and to make every effort to preserve her purity and dignity. (Turk Press: The Status of Women in Ottoman Society, 7/3/2016).

One of the state’s priorities has been to protect women and preserve their dignity, chastity and honour, as being an honour that must be preserved and defended. The Director General of the Archives, Professor Agur Onal, said: “He who falsely accuses the Ottoman state that it deprived women of many rights and used women as a tool for pleasure only, let him come and look at the various documents that prove the privileged position that the Ottoman state granted to women, describing them as a princess that crown the top of everybody’s head.”

This was the state of the Muslim woman under the Khilafah, so how is her state today?

The tongue is powerless and the ink has dried from writing and explaining what a woman has suffered after the absence of the Khilafah. She no longer has a protector or a shepherd. In addition to the poverty, hunger and fear that women suffer in light of this brutal world order, the crowned princess is behind bars because she became fed up with this life of humiliation, distress, misery and hardship, and she yearns for her position that was lost with the loss of the Khilafah! The crowned princess has become imprisoned in the prisons of tyrants who are fighting the return of the state that will bring together Muslims and unite them under the banner of there is no god but Allah!

Under the state of Islam, the woman was the crown of the head of the state, and in order to preserve her chastity, armies were mobilized and defended her life and souls, but today she has become inviolable, vulnerable and persecuted by the state, why? And on what charge? Because she wants to live with dignity under the rulings of her Lord!

After the state was her protector, it started chasing her and arresting her for working to restore the state that made her a crown on its head! There is a difference between what was the situation of women and what is her situation has become.

It is a shame that those who claim to support Islam arrest the chaste women who work sincerely to raise the banner of Islam and seek to restore their lost status as the “crowned princess.” Working to resume the Islamic way of life is a great honour for every Muslim male and female, and everyone who prevents this and stands in the way of sincere workers will receive what he or she deserves from Allah (swt):

(وَلاَ تَحْسَبَنَّ اللّهَ غَافِلاً عَمَّا يَعْمَلُ الظَّالِمُونَ إِنَّمَا يُؤَخِّرُهُمْ لِيَوْمٍ تَشْخَصُ فِيهِ الأَبْصَار)

“And never think that Allah is unaware of what the wrongdoers do. He only delays them for a Day when eyes will stare [in horror]” [Ibrahim : 42].

