Following the Same Approach of the Former Regime, the Transitional Government Counts the Losses and Does Nothing!!

A report issued by the National Council of Civil Defense revealed significant damage to some areas in Sudan, as a result of the rains that occurred in the previous days. The report counted damage and losses from floods and rains that hit the East Nile region of Khartoum, other areas of the region, Darfur and others, and confirmed the death of 10 people, total collapse of 1,872 houses, and partial collapse of 1,508 houses, in addition to other damages.

The rainy season is known to all, and it does not come suddenly, but the failed regimes, which have succeeded in ruling Sudan, have been doing nothing every year to prevent the effects of rains. From opening the sewers, making landfills in places that need them, and other known treatments that must be done before the fall, but every year tragedies recur, and we lose a number of dear people, houses are demolished, plants drown, cattle die, people become homeless, and the governments watch over the tragedy and count the losses, which what happened this year. As the government that came after the revolution, and which people thought it came to change, is following the path of the previous regime, step by step; it is counting losses and damages, and then does not do what it must do, before and after the disaster, and leaves everyone to be lost.

Hizb ut Tahrir, the pioneer who does not lie to its people, affirmed and is affirming every time, that these regimes which have ruled our country since the colonialists left militarily and to this day, regardless of their forms; democratic, military, and totalitarian, all of which are not based on the system of care, but rather on the basis of capitalism which is based on tax collection, hence, governments change, faces change, but the system remains the same system, and policies remain the same policies.

O people of Sudan: Put your hands in the hands of the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan to work for the establishment of the welfare state, which takes care of your affairs on the basis of your belief, and creates a decent life for you, because the rule in the great ideology of Islam is “Amana” (trust) and responsibility, as the beloved Al-Mustafa ﷺ said: «…وَإِنَّهَا أَمَانَةُ وَإِنَّهَا يَوْمَ الْقِيَامَةِ خِزْيٌ وَنَدَامَةٌ إِلا مَنْ أَخَذَهَا بِحَقِّهَا وَأَدَّى الَّذِي عَلَيْهِ فِيهَا» “ … and it is an “Amana” (trust) and on the Day of Judgment it will be a disgrace and a regret except for those who take it by its right and performs its duties correctly”, not as it is now, a “cake”, and a quota that everyone is eager to get a part of!

To the goodness of this world and the Hereafter, we invite you to establish the state of Islam, the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood, which the Prophet ﷺ gave its glad tiding: «…ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةً عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ نُبُوَّةٍ، ثُمَّ سَكَتَ» “Then there will be Khilafah according to the method of Prophethood.” Then he ﷺ fell silent”.

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Thursday, 16th Dhul Hijjah 1441 AH

06/08/2020 CE

No: HTS 1441 / 63