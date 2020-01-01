Financial Policies and Economic Remedies on both Sides of Yemen are Wrong

From Thursday until Saturday [19/12/2019 – 24/12/2019], the Houthis launched a violent attack on the monetary policy of Hadi’s regime in Aden by announcing their withdrawal of the new denominations of the local currency of One Thousand, Five Hundred, Two Hundred and One Hundred Riyals that the Central Bank recently printed and leaked into their areas of control. They began with a circular requiring people to hand over all of the aforementioned denominations to the agents appointed by them, then carried out a number of governmental actions with concurrent media coverage.

On the other hand, what are the financial policies and economic remedies that the Houthis carried out in their areas of control? They seized the banknotes that were in the Central Bank building in Sana’a after moving it to Aden and obliged people to deal with tattered securities without replacing them with new ones. They withheld the salaries of public sector employees in their areas of control for years, withheld people’s money deposited in banks and prevented them from withdrawing them. They insulted people in their lives, took over the international aid, and opened the country to organizations that rushed to their rescue, offering them money, wreaking havoc on the ground, and securing the fighting fronts with money. And now they are paving the way for e-riyals and preparing to deal with the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

All financial policies and economic remedies on the two sides are wrong, they follow the line of the capitalist economic system in developing remedies for economic problems and receiving riba-based programs and loans from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. They do not pay attention to other than it … whether or not people’s money was lost or retained, if people were hungry or satiated, comforted or humiliated!!

Both, Hadi and Al-Houthi, are courting the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund to work together on their programs to put their hands on the economy in Yemen. There is no good in both Hadi and the Houthis unless they refer to what Allah has revealed in their policy in general and the economy in particular. Go back to dealing with banknotes on the basis that they are representative for gold and silver and are not mandatory. Move away from the capitalist economy and cut your ties with it and return to work on the basis of the economic system in Islam and with it the rest of the life systems; political, social … etc. under the second Khilafah Rashidah (righteous Caliphate) State.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Yemen

Sunday, 03rd Jumada I 1441 AH

29/12/2019 CE

No: HTY- 1441 / 13