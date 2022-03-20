Few have been Released but Many are still Suffering in Detentions

On 04/03/2022, Tanzania’s main opposition party leader Freeman Mbowe, and three co-accused were set free after the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) dropped terrorism charges against them. Just before their release, on 23/02/2022 three members of Hizb ut Tahrir / Tanzania namely Ust. Ramadhan Moshi Kakoso (45), Waziri Mkaliaganda (37) and Omar Salum Bumbo (55) and a number of other Muslims who were falsely accused with ‘terrorism’ and held in detention for years were also freed.

Comment:

Releasing of innocent people whom were falsely accused and charged with ‘terrorism’ in Tanzania, both Muslims and non-Muslims, is a very encouraging step especially for Muslims who are the most victimized of terrorism Act and whom are 99.9% of all detainees.

In fact, failure of prosecution to adduce evidence against them before the court of law after many years of their so called “investigations” clearly proves the accused are innocent as well as the existence of perversion of justice.

Regarding war on terror propaganda, which is Western and capitalist colonialists tailored, in most cases is neo-colonialism tool to developing countries which the Western colonialists are using to interfere in the security systems, bribing some leaders to kill, torture, and detain their own innocent people, causing division, social and economic instability and spread hatred between the leadership and the their people.

On the other hand, Western colonialists manipulate the actions of some groups, such as ISIS, that have brought huge destruction to developing nations in Africa and elsewhere especially the Muslim world. These groups caused great destruction such as wars, killings, uncertainty and crises, while the West capitalising the situation to exploit abundance natural resources.

It is very unfortunate that this has dragged many African countries and others to waste a lot of time in fighting ‘terrorism’ instead of finding a way out of colonialist shackles and poverty; more interestingly is that the same regimes who create and spread terrorism are using their colonial agents like the UN as the fighting ’terrorism’ partners so that they can control the real fighting.

On 28/02/2022, Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) launched a Regional Counter Terrorism Centre (RCTC) as “a dedicated structure to co-ordinate regional efforts” in Dar es Salaam. The launch of the RCTC is said to have come as the region, through the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM), which is fighting ‘terrorism’ and ‘violent extremism’ in Northern Mozambique.

As expected, this center will operate from Western capitalists directives and the real problem will never be solved. It is known that there were no terrorism stories in Mozambique before the discovery of abundance natural gas in which exploitative capitalist multi companies, Total and Exxon Mobil, have invested billions. The questions that arise: Why terrorism narratives came after discovery and investment, and not before? Why ‘terrorism’ is involving ISIS which American politician such as former President Trump had publicly admitted that had been created by US?

In Tanzania context, despite recent effort to release some detainees of terrorism charges, there are hundreds of Muslims, if not thousands, still being held in different regions like Dar es Salaam, Tanga, Mwanza, Arusha, Coastal Region, Mtwara, Singida to mention a few.

We demand justice for all wrongfully detained, and that they should immediately be granted bail and/or set free.

Said Bitomwa

Member of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Tanzania