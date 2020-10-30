False Accusations and Defamations against Hizb ut Tahrir can Never Halt the Da’wah

Rather They Make it Stronger until Allah Grants His victory

On the 30th of September 2020, a press conference was held by the State of Johor Islamic Religious Affairs Committee Chairman concerning the fatwa against Hizb ut Tahrir. The next day, the Chief Police of Johor held a similar press conference reiterating the fatwa and attacking the Hizb relentlessly. Since then, until this day, Hizb ut Tahrir has been under non-stop attacks with all sorts of despicable slander. The fatwa, which is full of ugly slander and is worse than the same fatwa issued by the state of Selangor and Sabah, had actually been gazetted on 15/07/2019. The fatwa among others states that Hizb ut Tahrir allows the kissing of foreign (non-mahram) women, that watching pornographic films is permissible and that Hizb ut Tahrir is disuniting the society and wishes to take over the government by force.

Comment:

Amongst the relentless attacks are those orchestrated by several media sources that took advantage of the situation by adding other defamations which are not stated in the fatwa, accusing Hizb ut Tahrir as saying that the prayer and zakat are not obligatory until the Khilafah (Caliphate) is established, that Muslims other than Hizb ut Tahrir are deviant, that al-Qada’ wal Qadar cannot be believed and so on. The situation worsens when other chiefs of police, including the Chief Police of Malaysia himself, have been dragged by the media to answer questions about Hizb ut Tahrir that has been accused as having an article in its draft constitution forcing all Muslim sons who have attained 15 years of age to attend weaponry training; a heinous attempt to accuse the Hizb with promoting terrorism.

Hizb ut Tahrir / Malaysia have held two press conferences answering the defamation purported by the fatwa and media reports and demanded that the fatwa be retracted. What is clear, despite all the effort by religious institutions in justifying the fatwa, is that this fatwa is a ‘political fatwa’ to tarnish the image of Hizb ut Tahrir and to halt the da’wah of Hizb ut Tahrir within this Ummah. The agenda to frame Hizb ut Tahrir in a bad light in order to stop the da’wah carried out by Hizb ut Tahrir is typical of the Western Kuffar political agenda, since they know very well that the Khilafah that Hizb ut Tahrir is working on, will soon be established and end their deviant plans, hegemony and influence on this Ummah. Failing to face Hizb ut Tahrir ideologically, they turn to wicked plots, defamation and invention of stories about Hizb ut Tahrir. Their agents among the Muslims rulers then follow suit, with the hope that the Ummah will turn away from Hizb ut Tahrir and the idea of Khilafah.

All the invented stories and despicable defamatory attacks against Hizb ut Tahrir which are taking place around the world manifest the inability of the corrupt attackers in facing the ideas and da’wah of Hizb ut Tahrir. They hope that with all their wicked plots, defamations and accusations, Hizb ut Tahrir will halt its da’wah, as what the Kuffar Quraish had hoped and did to Rasulullah ﷺ. But they forgot one important thing…that da’wah in the right path can never be stopped, instead, it will continue to grow more than they can ever imagine, until Allah (swt) grants His victory to its carriers.

Dr. Mohammad – Malaysia