Expecting Peace and Tranquility from the US is Similar to Expecting Guidance from Satan!

As the Intra-Afghan negotiations kicked off in Doha, the scale of war inside Afghanistan has escalated unprecedentedly – as the recent deadly blasts in the eastern provinces of Nangarhar and Laghman killed at least 23 civilians and wounded more than 90 others, including women and children. In fact, the two sides are waging both war and negotiations at the same time to dominate each other on the negotiating table. Meanwhile, the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo has said that the US would no longer bear the burden of Afghan war on its shoulders. Furthermore, Zalmay Khalilzad, the US Special Envoy for Afghanistan, added that Afghans cannot blame and castigate US anymore. He has even stated that there is no guarantee for the Intra-Afghan negotiations to lead a conclusive ‘success’; and if these talks do not reach a satisfactory result, possibility of a civil war is predicted. Soon or later, we will be witness of repeating the 1990s once again in Afghanistan.

The Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Afghanistan considers the following points important in order to help in clarifying the various aspects of the case:

First, it was the US that started this bloody war in Afghanistan, and kept mounting it for almost two decades to secure its own interests – as for now, it is likely to end it in a way that should only guarantee its own interests. Even if the people of Afghanistan keep burning in the flame of fire, which is not going to threaten the US national interests, its military bases, agencies and the lives of US citizens, the US does not take itself accountable for any misfortune, harming the lives of the people of Afghanistan.

Second, US’s stance on the peace talks is highly hypocritical and duplicitous. As it tries to manipulate the Intra-Afghan negotiations in a way that is obviously meant to lead to serious disputes between the two negotiating factions, and eventually, turns out as a mediator to resolve the conflicts and/or remove the hurdles. By doing so, the US, indeed, wants to communicate to the world that the US is not the root cause of the problems in Afghanistan. Rather, they are the Afghans who do not reach a consensus on a highly important issues; therefore, US’s intervention in such a momentous occasion is vitally crucial because the Afghans themselves are unable to address their internal problems. Meanwhile, US has been one of the key players in the war over the past four decades in Afghanistan which has caused the country to lead to severe crisis and sectarian divisions by means of its deceitful policies and vicious strategies.

The Muslim and Mujahid people of Afghanistan must not be deceived by the so-called slogans of ‘peace’ and ‘end of war’, and always remember that expecting peace and tranquility from the US is similar to expecting guidance from the Satan – this means that the American peace is not but the continuation of another chapter of war. In fact, the war in Afghanistan will not be resolved only through negotiations and the signing of agreements because the crises in Afghanistan are not only the internal case of Afghans, but a regional and global dilemma. Thus, this war will continue as long as the US exists in the region. It is one of key responsibilities of the Muslim people of Afghanistan and Islamic factions to eradicate the political, military, intelligence and economic influences of the US and the West in the region, and to get united under one umbrella – the righteous Khilafah (Caliphate) – in order to determine their own destiny by guaranteeing their intellectual and political unity.

