Expecting any welfare from the Capitalist system is foolishness which is oppressive and exploitative as it applies same tax ratio on wealthy and poor

The latest report of the Ministry of Finance revealed that in the first six months of current fiscal year 44 percent more in direct tax has been extracted from people although in the same time period import of oil and gas and their domestic production dropped to 20 and 10 percent respectively. This huge burglary on people’s wealth took place because the Bajwa-Imran regime silently increased taxes significantly on number of goods. We ask what type of “welfare” state it is which without discriminating between a wealthy and poor applies the same tax ratio and this has led poor people to suicide. This situation forced Muhammad Safder of Karachi, a rickshaw driver and a ragman who run a donkey cart in Ibraheem Haidry to burn themselves because they were unable to pay back loans of their grocery nor could by warm clothes for their children to protect them severe cold.

What kind of an oppressive system is this which does not see while imposing taxes that whether a person is able to feed his children and can provide cloths and shelter? In the budget of 2019-20 volume of indirect taxes, which are oppressive, expected to be 3500 billion Rupees which is 62 percent of total revenue target. These indirect taxes are applied on Mian Mansha, Malik Riyad and on late rickshaw driver Muhammad Safer with the same ratio. These indirect taxes eat a big portion of the income of a poor person but does not effect at all the wealthy. In Islam, tax is applied on a wealth which is left after fulfilling all expenses in a seemingly manner. Even this tax is applied to finance only, certain issues which Allah swt has made an obligation on the Ummah to spend and they are; Jihad, military industry, poor, needy, wayfarer, state employees’ salary, roads, hospitals, schools, Masajid, which are necessary, to address famine, floods or emergencies. And the irony is that 57 percent of taxes collected in the last six months were used to payback interest which is a declaration of war against Allah (swt) and His Messenger ﷺ. So in Islam the poor person does not pay any tax whether direct or indirect because the economic policy of the state revolves around the ayat of Quran; كَيْ لَا يَكُونَ دُولَةً بَيْنَ الْأَغْنِيَاء مِنكُمْ “so that it (wealth) may not merely circulate between the rich among you” [Al-Hashr 59:7]

As per Islam the life, wealth and honor of a Muslim is sacred which cannot be violated and except of a Shari reason if any wealth is taken from someone’s wealth, than it will be an oppression and like is stealing. The Messenger of Allah ﷺ said at the Farewell Haj:«إِنَّ دِمَاءَكُمْ وَأَمْوَالَكُمْ وَأَعْرَاضَكُمْ عَلَيْكُمْ حَرَامٌ كَحُرْمَةِ يَوْمِكُمْ هَذَا فِي بَلَدِكُمْ هَذَا فِي شَهْرِكُمْ هَذَا» “Indeed your blood, your wealth, your honour is sacred to each other, just as this day (Haj) of yours is sacred in this city (Makkah) of yours”. (Agreed upon).

Today in Pakistan 90 percent of taxes are deducted forcefully as withholding, which is Haram. The oppressive and exploitative capitalist system has failed in Pakistan completely. This system does not tax the capitalist, media owners, real state tycoons, corrupt generals, American agent politicians, powerful stock brokers and senior lawyers, rather real estate tycoons through the court room – number one of Supreme Court get quashment of corruption cases against him. This system bows in front of powerful people and only thrashes the vast majority of people who are poor. This oppressive system is on a death bed and needs a single strike to be buried. And those military officers, who will bury it and give Nussrah to Hizb ut Tahrir to establish Khilafah (Caliphate), will get the praise and prayers of millions of people.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Tuesday, 24th Jumada II 1441 AH

18/02/2020 CE

No: 1441 / 45