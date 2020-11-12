Everyone Has to Look at What They Have Prepared for Tomorrow

You too Erdogan!

President Erdogan, who has attended the funeral of former Prime Minister Mast Yilmaz, said: “With the prayer, our president passed on into the eternal life. May Allah forgive his shortcomings. Every living soul will die one day… We need to be prepared for the Hereafter. As we are here for the funeral of Mr Mesut, we also will be faced with the same end. May Allah make us prepared for this coffin rest.”

Comment:

The reminders of President Erdogan regarding the Akhira (Hereafter) are for sure righteous. But it is not an accurate point of view to comment that all of what Erdogan says and does is righteous, even though these words are partly correct. The words mentioned can be considered as the “truths” that might be encountered in every fault or mistake.

It is the obligation of Allah to strive for His Mercy and to work for the Hereafter in this world. يَٓا اَيُّهَا الَّذ۪ينَ اٰمَنُوا اتَّقُوا اللّٰهَ وَلْتَنْظُرْ نَفْسٌ مَا قَدَّمَتْ لِغَدٍ وَاتَّقُوا اللّٰهَ اِنَّ اللّٰهَ خَبيرٌ بِمَا تَعْمَلُونَ “O believers! Be mindful of Allah and let every soul look to what ˹deeds˺ it has sent forth for tomorrow. And fear Allah, ˹for˺ certainly Allah is All-Aware of what you do. [Surah al-Hashr: 18]

However, President Erdogan, who reminds his subjects of this verse of Allah, obviously speaks as if he has forgotten himself and is unaware of what he has done. How similar the situation of Erdogan is to the reminder of Allah in His verse: اَتَأْمُرُونَ النَّاسَ بِالْبِرِّ وَتَنْسَوْنَ اَنْفُسَكُمْ وَاَنْتُمْ تَتْلُونَ الْكِتَابَ اَفَلَا تَعْقِلُونَ “Do you preach righteousness and fail to practice it yourselves, although you read the Scripture? Do you not understand?” [al-Baqarah: 44].

And Erdogan who calls his fellows to work for the Akhira (Hereafter), what is your preparation for it?

Is it not you and your administration who have liberated adultery under European compliance laws and laid the groundwork to make your people commit sin easier?

Aren’t you the one who defied the provisions of Allah by allowing thousands of brothels to be run?

Aren’t you and your administration who considered interest as indispensable and legitimate?

The youth, being in the prime of their life, is descending from the mercy of Allah day by day due to the idea of modernity and freedom, which are the bitter product of the West.

Aren’t you and your administration who paved the way for the breakup of families, led the youth being dragged into the nastiness prostitution? Moreover, aren’t you and your administration who have enacted the Istanbul Convention, which ensures the rights of homosexuals to be totally respected?

Aren’t you and your administration who implemented lottery and gambling with the enforcement of the state which Allah has forbidden? Aren’t you who advertise and sell these evil things through a well-covered woman?

Aren’t you and your administration who made way for consuming milliards of alcohol in our countries?

Aren’t you who have replaced the commandments of Allah with those of human laws and became the executive of Democracy?

Oh Mr Erdogan! You cannot make preparations for the Akhira (Hereafter) providing the spread of homosexuality by defending their rights through the Istanbul Convention.

There is no way to get prepared for the Akhira (Hereafter) since you are the practitioner of democracy which has turned our world into a sinful one by legislating any prohibition of Allah (swt).

Nevertheless, you would have made a thorough preparation for the Akhira (Hereafter) only if you build up an Islamic life which Allah (swt) is content of!

You would have made a proper preparation for the Akhira (Hereafter) which Allah is consent of if you end the hegemony of Capitalism and build up the dominance of Islam throughout the globe only if you reject anything which does not belong to Islam like democracy, liberalism, discrimination etc…

This way is for the favour of your life here and in the Hereafter…

Abdullah İmamoğlu