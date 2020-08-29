Establishment of the Khilafah is an Obligation upon Every Muslim Worldwide

Whether Directly Oppressed by a Tyrant Government or Not

Since the fall of the communist power and the independence of Kyrgyzstan, the country is trying to create the impression that Kyrgyzstan is a secular state which is no longer influenced by the idea of ​​atheism and guarantees everyone their right of belief. But in reality, it looks different. In recent years the number of mosques, Islamic educational institutions and madrassas has increased. The Muslims, who make up about 86% of the population, have started more and more to implement Islam in their daily life and the Shariah became also relevant in political issues. This fact worries the secular government of Kyrgyzstan and, under the objection of terrorism and extremism, the regime is trying to do everything possible to stop the spread of Islam as a way of life.

Starting with the supervision of the learning material in the Muslim institutions, as well as in general state schools and even the prohibition of wearing headscarves in schools and denouncing of men having beards, the government interferes in the practicing of Islam. Of course, the cruel secular regime banned also the noble work of Hizb ut Tahrir in year 2004. Since then, cruel arrests of the members or sympathizers of the party have taken place in order to frighten the members and prevent them from spreading the Islamic way of life. Even women are arrested and imprisoned for no reason, just to scare the Ummah.

In June of this year, 8 Muslim women were arrested and 2 of them are still imprison for no reason. Arunova Erkingul and Baktybek kyzy Mahabat are in jail for possessing Islamic material. The cruel government is careless about the age of women, their children, their dependent parents, and their health or families. They try to do everything in their power to spread the secular mindset and to distance the population from Islam.

Since the disintegration of the Khilafah (Caliphate), the Ummah has found itself in this terrible position, where their wives, their children, their parents have to endure unbearable suffering. They are arrested, tortured, raped, starved, bombed and banned from carrying out their way of life. But the joyful tidings are that they make the sacrifice for Islam and for the path of Allah (swt) and receive innumerable wages for it inshaAllah. But the frightening thing about it is what have we as a Muslim done for Islam? Are we also entitled to hope for the same reward from Allah (swt) when we do nothing for our Deen and are busy with our lives, while at the same time our brothers and sisters have to endure such suffering for Islam? Isn’t it shameful to ask Allah (swt) for the highest level of paradise, while we have not giving the highest level of self-sacrifice for Islam? We create unnecessary problems for ourselves and see them as our test and are busy with them every day, forgetting the real situation of the Ummah and the real role of a Muslim in this Dunya. The point is not that everyone should get imprisoned or subjected to torture, but rather it is about recognizing his or her membership of the Islamic Ummah, working with the Ummah for its true liberation and spent the time in this Dunya for the Deen of Allah (swt).

Nafi’a reported saying: “Abdullah ibn Umar said to me that he heard the Prophet ﷺ saying: «مَنْ خَلَعَ يَدًا مِنْ طَاعَةٍ لَقِيَ اللَّهَ يَوْمَ الْقِيَامَةِ لَا حُجَّةَ لَهُ وَمَنْ مَاتَ وَلَيْسَ فِي عُنُقِهِ بَيْعَةٌ مَاتَ مِيتَةً جَاهِلِيَّةً» ‘Whosoever takes off his hand from an allegiance will meet Him (swt) on the Day of Resurrection without having any proof for him, and whoso dies whilst there was no Bay’ah (allegiance) on his neck (to a Khaleefah), he dies a death of Jahiliyyah (ignorance).’” [Muslim]

The establishment of the Khilafah is an obligation upon every Muslim worldwide, whether he is directly oppressed by a tyrant government or not. The negligence of this urgent obligation is one of the greatest sins for which Allah (swt) severely punishes. So we ask Allah (swt) that He will ease the examination of our captured sisters in Kyrgyzstan, free them from the claws of the merciless Kyrgyz government and give us the opportunity to participate in this glorious work for the Reestablishment of the Khilafah upon the Method of the Prophethood to receive the wages of the best among the human beings.

Ameen Allahuma Ameen.

Amanah Abed

Member of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir