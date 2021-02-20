“Establish it O Muslims” is a Campaign Against the Colonial Kafir of Tunisia So Why Are the Security Sons of the Ummah Arresting the Da’wah Carriers Upholding this Campaign?!

On the first day of Rajab al-Muharram, the first day of Hizb ut Tahrir’s campaign marking the painful 100th anniversary of the overthrow of the Islamic Khilafah State, in which the party reminds Muslims of the obligation to re-establish it, under the heading “Establish it, O Muslims,” ​​and when the members of Hizb ut Tahrir, Brother Afif Khalif and Brother Omar Ahmed, tried to set up a banner bearing the title of the campaign in the city of Sfax, a police car came, and security officers prevented them from carrying out their political work within a party whose activities had been licensed, and took them by force to the security zone in Sakiet Ezzit town. They violently dealt with Brother Afif during the detention upon demanding his natural right and legal duty to call for the establishment of the authority of Islam. After an investigation into the source of the sign and the names of the people involved in placing the posters in the campaign, and in the presence of the lawyer, a report was drawn up, the two brothers were released, and Afif was assigned to be treated in the hospital.

We in Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Tunisia, as we reveal the dependency of the official political class and its figures to the hegemony of colonialism, and as we invite them to stand with their Ummah and its issues, on top of which is the establishment of the rightly guided Khilafah state, we are astounded at the position of some security officers who are still yearning to implement instructions in their lofty positions without thinking or turning to their ‘Aqeedah and what it requires of allying with Allah, His Messenger, the believers, and whoever enjoins good and forbids evil. Despite their firm certainty in the treachery of politicians, and that they are the cause of the country’s misfortunes, and despite the humiliation that befell them as a result of these instructions, the last of which is the insult they were subjected to in the recent protests, and what happened to them after the escape of the tyrant Ben Ali are all recent events. Do they not know that the colonial orders that reach them through the politicians and some of their cadres make them a stick in the hand of the enemy, isolate them from their people and degrade their job? Do they not know that Allah will ask them on the Day of Resurrection about what they have committed in this position? And their masters will disavow them,

[إِذْ تَبَرَّأَ الَّذِينَ اتُّبِعُواْ مِنَ الَّذِينَ اتَّبَعُواْ]

“(On the day) when those who were followed disown those who followed (them).” [Al-Baqarah:166]. Do they not know that hardships have only increased Hizb ut Tahrir in strength in this call, and that arrests and prisons have carved determination and certainty in the victory of Allah in the personalities of the Hizb’s members, and qualified them with sincerity and their struggle against injustice and increased their steadfastness to lead the future of their people?

“Establish it, O Muslims” is a sincere message from Hizb ut Tahrir to all Muslims so that they may restore their Khilafah and resume their lives with the great system of Islam, and the status of security and military personnel in this call comes first; for they are the people of our power and the bearers of our weapons, so may they be in the ranks of truth and disavow the treachery of rulers and may they see the saying of Allah (swt):

[أَرَأَيْتَ الَّذِي يَنْهَى * عَبْدًا إِذَا صَلَّى * أَرَأَيْتَ إِن كَانَ عَلَى الْهُدَى * أَوْ أَمَرَ بِالتَّقْوَى]

“Have you seen the one who forbids * A servant when he prays? * Did you consider: what if he is on the Right Way, * Or enjoins piety?” [Al-Alaq:9-12], so as Abu Jahl was defeated and the Da’wah of Muhammad (saw) was victorious, the Da’wah of the righteous Khilafah will prevail, and all who have enmity towards it will be defeated. The Messenger (saw) said: “And then there will be a Khilafah Rashidah on the method of Prophethood.”

#أقيموا_الخلافة

#ReturnTheKhilafah

#YenidenHilafet

#خلافت_کو_قائم_کرو

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia

Press Release

2 Rajab 1442 – Sunday, 14th February 2021

No: 29 / 1442

(Translated)