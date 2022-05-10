Erdogan’s Project of Sending Syrian Muslims to the Butcher Assad Gradually

President Erdoğan: “500,000 Syrians have returned to safe zones. We are now working on a project that will ensure the return of 1 million Syrian brothers and sisters.” (03.05.2022 Son Dakika)

Comment:

After hindering the Syrian revolution in line with the American plan, Erdogan is now, with due consideration of the 2023 elections, in an effort to send the Syrian Muslims to the butcher Assad, step by step under the name of various projects. Erdogan is not marking the Muslims who came to Turkey to escape from the brutality and barbarity of the tyrant Assad, as the indigenous residents, but rather as temporary residents or guests of the country, due to the borders of Sykes-Picot. Because of the influence of the anti-Syrian public opinion formed inside, he saw it necessary to first settle these Muslims in the so-called safe zones and then handing over these regions to Assad, the criminal of the century.

“We are doing our best for the voluntary and honorable return of our Syrian ‘brothers’,” Erdogan declared on April 18. And a day later, on April 19, his partner MHP leader Bahçeli announced that “Irregular migration is turning into an invasion”. From these statements, it means that the masters of the puppet AKP-MHP have accelerated the political solution of the US, especially towards the 2023 elections.This sharp U-turn in Erdoğan’s rhetoric and action, who said, “We will not throw the servants of Allah who take refuge in our country, in the arms of the murderers,” nearly a year ago, probably has something to do with the 2023 elections locally and the American political solution, which is a big puzzle internationally. It is also noteworthy that these statements by Erdoğan and his partner Bahçeli follow the normalization trend of the Arab regimes with Syria. The Syrian Constitutional Committee’s Geneva talks, the normalization of the Syrian-Arab regimes, the project to drawing back ‘migrants’, and the Assad regime’s call for and preparation for a comprehensive amnesty for the return of the displaced Syrians in December 2021 are part of the American political solution puzzle.

Since the Erdogan government knows that it cannot forcibly return those who have taken refuge in a country, it allows or tolerates the beating and killing of Syrian “migrants” on the street in order to ensure their voluntary return. Otherwise, how can he voluntarily send back the Muslims he considers as “guests” to their countries? Especially after decades of persecution and oppression.

On the other hand, it may facilitate the withdrawal of Russia, which is sinking into the Ukrainian swamp, from Syria, as America wants. The comprehensive amnesty plan of Assad, the inside agent, and the voluntary return project of Erdogan and the MHP, the agents in Turkey, and the puppet Arab regimes speeding up the normalization traffic show that the American agents act in sync and harmony. In this context, after Erdogan’s normalization moves with the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Armenia and Egypt, probably the next normalization move could be with the butcher Assad regime. Does it fit in the the law of brotherhood to send Syrian Muslims, whom Erdogan calls “my brothers”, to regions where unemployment and poverty are at a high level, the infrastructure is completely destroyed, and where, according to the World Food Programme, the biggest hunger problem since the beginning of the civil war in Syria, a “humanitarian disaster” has been experienced? If the Islamic Ummah is in this situation today, it is primarily because of these treacherous rulers and the corrupt secular democratic system they implement.

After the collapse of the Khilafah (Caliphate), the Islamic Ummah was shattered. It is these agent leaders who maintain and guard this mess. Only the unifying and integrating Khilafah Rashidah can eliminate this mess. Any other project would be in the interest of the colonial infidel.

«إنَّما الإمَامُ جُنَّةٌ يُقَاتَلُ مِن ورَائِهِ ويُتَّقَى به»

“Verily the Imam (Caliph) is the shield, behind whom you fight and protect yourself with.” (Muslim)

Ercan Tekinbaş