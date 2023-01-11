Enough of the Humiliation, Condemnation, and Begging the Jewish Entity and its Despicable Followers! Let the Ummah’s Armies Put an End to this Monstrous Entity in an Hour!

Before the rulers of Egypt and Jordan concluded agreements of humiliation and disgrace with the Jewish entity and recognized its presence on the Blessed Land of Palestine and the third of the two Holy Mosques, the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, Jewish leaders were begging and desperate to make peace with any Arab ruler who offered them peace and recognition, to establish normal relations and exchange ambassadors with them. It didn’t occur to these rulers, or they knew and insisted on their actions, that the Jews are characterized by treachery, aggression and arrogance, and that they have no covenant to honor or agreement to preserve. No matter how concessions these regimes made and normalization of relations, agreements and betrayals, they fell into humiliation and indignity in front of their people in an attempt to improve their repulsive deeds, and the Jews refuse nothing but arrogance and extortion of these rulers with more aggression, killing and displacement of the people of Palestine. The Jews insist on their arrogance and extortion of these rulers with more aggression, killing and displacement of the people of Palestine, the last of which is the storming of the new Minister of Security, Ben Gvir, into Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of Jewish forces, as was preceded by other leaders of the spiteful Jews and this will not be the last.

In response to Itamar Ben Gvir’s storming to the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque as a minister in the new Jewish government, the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as usual, since the presence of a Jewish ambassador in Amman for such affairs, did not do anything except to summon him on Tuesday to the ministry’s headquarters, to convey a message of protest about Ben Gvir’s storming to the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, disregarding the Jordanian king’s declared warning on CNN a few days ago that such provocations could lead to an uprising that undermines the foundations of peace and the two-state solution.

The criminal Jewish entity persists in its criminality in all of Palestine and with all kinds of brutality, including killings, demolition of homes, arrests, tortures and expansion of settlements, and not only storming Al-Aqsa Mosque, as if for the purposes of the trusteeship and what is said about preserving the current situation, is the one against whom the Ministry of Foreign Affairs protests for the stability of the regime in its preservation of the trusteeship as if it is the issue of Palestine, and it is supported by the House of Representatives which is negligent in supporting its Ummah, and the Jewish leaders are all criminals, there is no difference between them, whether extremists like Netanyahu and Ben Gvir or Lapid the liberal who supports the two-state solution, who during his term, 220 Palestinians were martyred and 832 homes and buildings were demolished. There is no difference between them except in the arrogance of displaying or concealing their brutality as a deception to the world and support for the normalizers of the regimes of negligence and dependency. Allah (swt) says:

[لَتَجِدَنَّ أَشَدَّ النَّاسِ عَدَاوَةً لِلَّذِينَ آمَنُوا الْيَهُودَ وَالَّذِينَ أَشْرَكُوا]

“You will surely find the most bitter towards the believers to be the Jews and polytheists” [Al-Ma’idah 5:28].

It is unfortunate that the Jewish entity finds nothing but condemnation among the rulers of our country, and that they have no problem with them despite their criminality and persistence in their aggression, as they do not take the slightest reckoning with them, rather they are confident that they will stand by their entity in normalizing their relations whatever the cost. They also do not care about the so-called international community or the Security Council, which will hold a session based on a complaint submitted by Jordan and Palestine in this regard, and what they reckon most with is America’s opposition to everything that would undermine their plans and interests. The two-state solution, changing the current situation and provocations that destabilize the region, whether through massive uprisings or mass movements against its rulers, undermine its interests in the region.

O Muslims… O People in Jordan: These are the attitudes of the Jews, your rulers, and the colonial Kafir (disbelieving) West. It is well known to everyone, not only today, but since the Jews usurped the land of Palestine and Al-Aqsa Mosque. Is there any sane person who does not realize that the response to the crimes of the Jews is only with the movement of the armies that yearn for jihad and martyrdom to remove the Jewish entity and return Palestine completely to the lands of Islam?! Allah (swt) says:

[وَإِنِ اسْتَنصَرُوكُمْ فِي الدِّينِ فَعَلَيْكُمُ النَّصْرُ]

“But if they seek your help ˹against persecution˺ in faith, it is your obligation to help them.” [Al-Anfal 8:72].

Is there not a person with insight who does not realize that ending the aggression of the Jews is not by humiliating condemnations or by appealing to the international community that stands by this entity in empowerment and support?! The days will show the world, headed by America and Europe, that the Muslims have a latent power that if it moves, the mountains will crumble, and the Jews will see that their adventure in being a tool of the West and reassurance of the Muslim rulers in harming the Muslims and occupying their homes and sanctities will have a price much more than what they imagine, as the hour of jihad has approached and the time for fighting has come. It is time to support the Muslims in Palestine and all occupied Muslim countries.

[وَلَا تَرْكَنُوا إِلَى الَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوا فَتَمَسَّكُمُ النَّارُ وَمَا لَكُمْ مِنْ دُونِ اللَّهِ مِنْ أَوْلِيَاءَ ثُمَّ لَا تُنْصَرُونَ]

“And do not be inclined to the wrongdoers or you will be touched by the Fire. For then you would have no protectors other than Allah, nor would you be helped.” [Hud 11:113]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Jordan

Press Release

12 Jumada II 1444 – Thursday, 5th January 2023

No: 11 / 1444

(Translated)