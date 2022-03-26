Enjoining the Good and Forbidding the Evil is a Great Obligation, Which Demands the Establishment of the Khilafah and the Full Implementation of Shariah

Imran Khan announced a large rally in Islamabad on 27 March, a day before the vote on the no-confidence motion. The theme of the rally is “Enjoining the good.” Imran Khan said in a video message on social media, “We are against the crimes committed against democracy and the nation, where the conscience of public representatives is being bought with looted money” and “I want the entire nation to join me on 27 March to send one message – that we are not with evil, we are against it.” Of course, the command to enjoin the good and forbid the evil is an obligation on every Muslim according to Islam. However, is not determined by any individual but by the Shariah of Allah (swt). Hizb ut Tahrir/ Wilayah Pakistan demands from the Muslims of Pakistan that they must enjoin all the good that Allah (swt) has commanded and forbid all the evils that Allah (swt) has forbidden, seizing these corrupt rulers.

1. Allah (swt) has commanded that ruling and judgement must be according to the Noble Qur’an and the Prophetic Sunnah, which the classical jurists consider as the greatest obligation in our Deen. In the Noble Qur’an, Allah (swt) has said,

[وَمَن لَّمۡ يَحۡكُم بِمَا أَنزَلَ اللَّهُ فَأُوْلَٰٓئِكَ هُمُ الظَّالِمُونَ]

“Whosoever does not rule by all that Allah (swt) has revealed are oppressors.” [TMQ Surah Al-Maida 5:45].

In Pakistan, the law left by the colonialist British Raj is enforced, upon which decisions, policies and laws are made, which is the greatest evil imposed upon all of us and the root for all other evils. We are all obliged to establish the ruling according to the Revelation of Allah (swt), in firm rejection of Taghut.

2. Allah (swt) has made Jihad obligatory in many verses of the Noble Quran and ahadith in the Prophetic Sunnah. Allah said,

[وَقَاتِلُوهُمْ حَتَّى لاَ تَكُونَ فِتْنَةٌ وَيَكُونَ الدِّينُ لِلّهِ]

“And fight them until there is no fitnah and the Deen is for Allah alone.” [TMQ Surah Al-Baqarah 2: 193]

The Muslims of Kashmir and Palestine are waiting for the takbirs of the lions of Pakistan’s armed forces, the thunder of Pakistani tanks and the roar of Pakistan Air Force fighter jets. It is an obligation upon Pakistan’s armed forces to use their power for the great duty of liberating the Muslims from the occupation forces of the kuffar.

3. The state of Pakistan is currently paying 3,000 billion rupees in interest, which Islam has declared as inviting war from Allah (swt) and His Messenger (saw). This is an open kufr which any Muslim ruler must desist from immediately. Allah (swt) said,

[ٱلَّذِينَ يَأۡكُلُونَ ٱلرِّبَوٰاْ لَا يَقُومُونَ إِلَّا كَمَا يَقُومُ ٱلَّذِي يَتَخَبَّطُهُ ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنُ مِنَ ٱلۡمَسِّۚ ذَٰلِكَ بِأَنَّهُمۡ قَالُوٓاْ إِنَّمَا ٱلۡبَيۡعُ مِثۡلُ ٱلرِّبَوٰاْۗ وَأَحَلَّ ٱللَّهُ ٱلۡبَيۡعَ وَحَرَّمَ ٱلرِّبَوٰاْۚ فَمَن جَآءَهُ مَوۡعِظَةٞ مِّن رَّبِّهِ فَٱنتَهَىٰ فَلَهُ مَا سَلَفَ وَأَمۡرُهُ إِلَى ٱللَّهِ وَمَنۡ عَادَ فَأُوْلَٰٓئِكَ أَصۡحَٰبُ ٱلنَّارِ هُمۡ فِيهَا خَٰلِدُونَ]

“Those who consume interest will stand ˹on Judgment Day˺ like those driven to madness by Satan’s touch. That is because they say, “Trade is no different than interest.” But Allah has permitted trading and forbidden interest. Whoever refrains—after having received warning from their Lord—may keep their previous gains, and their case is left to Allah. As for those who persist, it is they who will be the residents of the Fire. They will be there forever.” [TMQ Surah Al-Baqarah 2:275].

4. Allah (swt) has declared Muslims as one Ummah, whose land and state are one. It is haraam to divide the Muslims. It is not allowed for Muslims to have two Khaleefahs at one time, whether by consent or disagreement. The Messenger of Allah (saw) said,

«إِذَا بُويِعَ لِخَلِيفَتَيْنِ فَاقْتُلُوا الْآخَرَ مِنْهُمَا»

“When Bay’ah of allegiance has been taken for two Khaleefahs, kill the one for whom the Bay’ah was taken later.” [Muslim].

All borders between Muslims are clearly forbidden. It is incumbent upon the Muslim ruler to demolish these borders and unify them into one state. It must start by unifying Pakistan, Afghanistan and Central Asia under one Khilafah.

5. Islam forbids Muslims from accepting the authority of kuffar over them, whilst Islam establishes its own international order. Therefore, it is incumbent upon the Muslim ruler to reject sovereignty of the United Nations, the IMF, the International Court of Justice, FATF and other institutions of the kuffar, whilst unifying the Muslims of Eurasia under one state’s authority, which is the beginning of a new global order. Allah (swt) said,

[وَلَن يَجْعَلَ ٱللَّهُ لِلْكَٰفِرِينَ عَلَى ٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ سَبِيلًا]

“And Allah does not permit the disbelievers authority over the believers.” [TMQ Surah Al-Nisa 4: 141].

These are just a few of the commands of Allah (swt) that are binding on the legitimate ruler of the Muslims in terms of enjoining the good and forbidding the evil. Ruling in Islam is a responsibility and a basis for great reward, if the ruler acts according to the commands of Allah (swt), otherwise there is great sin upon the one who rules by other than all that Allah (swt) has revealed. So this is what we must insist upon and turn away from the current rulers who take turns to rule us by kufr, striving with Hizb ut Tahrir for the re-establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood instead.