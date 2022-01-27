Multimedia, Side Feature, Video
Published on 27th January 2022
End the Oppressive Rule, Establish Khilafah!

written by Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Pakistan

We are in poverty despite our many resources.

We are in humiliation, despite our willing and capable troops.

The Messenger of Allah (swt) said:

ثم تكونُ مُلْكًا جَبْرِيَّةً فيكونُ ما شاء اللهُ أن يكونَ، ثم يَرْفَعُها اللهُ

“Then there will be oppressive rule as long as Allah (swt) permits, then He (swt) will remove it.” (Ahmad)

Have we not seen enough of oppressive rule?

Is it not time for us re-establish the Khilafah?

The Messenger of Allah (saw) said:

ثم تكونُ خلافةً على مِنهاجِ نُبُوَّةٍ

“Then there will be Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood.” [Ahmad]

أقيموا_الخلافة
Time4Khilafah
ReturnTheKhilafah
YenidenHilafet

