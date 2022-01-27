End the Oppressive Rule, Establish Khilafah!

We are in poverty despite our many resources.

We are in humiliation, despite our willing and capable troops.

The Messenger of Allah (swt) said:

ثم تكونُ مُلْكًا جَبْرِيَّةً فيكونُ ما شاء اللهُ أن يكونَ، ثم يَرْفَعُها اللهُ

“Then there will be oppressive rule as long as Allah (swt) permits, then He (swt) will remove it.” (Ahmad)

Have we not seen enough of oppressive rule?

Is it not time for us re-establish the Khilafah?

The Messenger of Allah (saw) said: