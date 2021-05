On the 26th night of Ramadan, the coward Zionists stormed Al-Aqsa Masjid with no consideration for the Muslims or their place of worship.

Dr Abdul Wahid, Chairman of the Executive Committee of Hizb ut-Tahrir Britain, addressed this issue. Sarurday, 26 Ramadan 1442 – 08 May 2021 CE https://alwaqiyah.zat.one/clip_AbedAlWahid09052021SD.mp4