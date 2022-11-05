Elections, Long Marches and Protests within Democracy Will Never Bring Real Change!

Real Revolution will Come when Democracy is Uprooted and Khilafah is Established

It’s clear now that participation in Democracy, democratic politics, long marches and protests within Democracy will never bring any real change. The current political and military leadership makes sure that all participants in Democracy play by their rules and laws. They work to prevent real change, only to preserve their interests, as well as those of their colonialist masters. No change will come through democratic politics, and participation in democratic system through long marches, protests and elections. In fact, such political actions, within the current system only serve to prolong the life of this system. Neither a two-thirds majority, nor a shift from a parliamentary to presidential system, will ever bring any real change. The root of our problems is Democracy itself, regardless of which political party rules by it. As long as Democracy remains, our problems will only remain and worsen.

Democracy always gives rise to infighting amongst the ruling elite, as we are seeing now. This infighting is amongst political parties, or between political parties and the judiciary, or between the judiciary and the military, or between the military and political parties. All such infighting only ever ends up in a new power-sharing deal, where the elite benefits at our cost. Democracy has never yielded any benefit for us. It has only ever wasted the energies of sincere political workers.

It is the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of the Prophethood which will practically achieve the real change we need. It is the Khilafah alone that will rule us by all that Allah (swt) has revealed. It is the Khilafah that will unify the entire Muslim World as a single, powerful and prosperous state. It is the Khilafah that will evict the United States and its destructive international institutions from our lands. It is the Khilafah that will liberate occupied Muslim Lands, like Kashmir and Palestine, by mobilizing our armed forces in Jihad.

The Prophetic Sunnah establishes that the only method for real change is to seek Nussrah from the people of power, and military arms, for ruling by Islam. The Prophet (saw) sought the Nussrah from the military commanders, including those of the tribe of Taif, Banu Thaqif. Ibn Ishaq narrated,

فَخَرَجَ رَسُولُ اللّهِ ﷺ إلَى الطّائِفِ، يَلْتَمِسُ النّصْرَةَ مِنْ ثَقِيفٍ، وَالْمَنَعَةَ بِهِمْ مِنْ قَوْمِهِ وَرَجَاءَ أَنْ يَقْبَلُوا مِنْهُ مَا جَاءَهُمْ بِهِ مِنْ اللّهِ عَزّ وَجَلّ

The Prophet (saw) left for Taa’if, in order to seek Nussrah from Thaqeef and protection through them from his people (in Makkah), and asked them to accept what was revealed to him from Allah (swt).”

So, we must demand that Pakistan’s armed forces grant their Nussrah for ruling by Islam, now.

O Armed Forces of Pakistan!

End this wasteful cycle of elite infighting between Pakistan’s political parties, military and judiciary. This elite only cares for their power, positions, extensions and privileges. Respond to the call of Allah (swt) and His Messenger (saw), save our people from further misery, uproot Democracy and grant your Nussrah for the re-establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood. Allah (swt) said,

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اسْتَجِيبُوا لِلَّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ]

“O you who believe! Respond to Allah (swt) and His Messenger (saw) when he (saw) calls you to that which gives you life.” [TMQ Surah Al-Anfal 8: 24].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Press Release

10 Rabi II 1444 – Friday, 4th November 2022

No: 15 / 1444