Elections Can Never Solve Pakistan’s Problems. Bury this Democratic, Capitalist System and Establish Khilafah in its Place which will solve the problems faced by the Ummah!

Political factions are claiming that the only solution, to Pakistan’s severe political and economic problems, is the holding of immediate elections. We ask, what do these political factions have to offer, in terms of policy solutions after they come to power post-elections, except for ‘difficult decisions,’ which both the PTI and the PDM are afraid to take before elections? It is these ‘difficult decisions’ that are to break the backs of the people, upon dictation by the IMF. In the post-election ‘honeymoon period’, the new power formation will merely rubber stamp the IMF dictations, resulting in sharp rises in inflation, skyrocketing prices of electricity, oil and gas and backbreaking taxes, whilst the lion’s share of taxes collected is to be spent on interest (riba) payments, to line the pockets of the foreign and local lending institutions!

How will elections alone solve the problem of the current account deficit, which reached 20 billion dollars in the fifth year of the PML-N government and is expected to reach 15 billion dollars in the fourth year of the PTI government? Do these political factions have any solution for the current account deficit except stopping the economy through policies resulting in “demand contraction”? How will elections alone end the burden of debt based on interest (riba), which has risen from Rs 10 trillion to Rs 40 trillion in the last ten years, whilst riba payments consume over half of our tax revenues? How will elections alone solve the problem of the circular debt in the energy sector which is touching 2,500 billion Rupees and which is going to reach 4,000 billion Rupees in 2025, worsening either the existing, crippling electricity shortages, or resulting in even more expensive electricity or both? How can elections alone ensure that rulers, who appeal to Christian crusaders for the liberation of Kashmir, will suddenly abandon dependence on the kuffar, liberating Kashmir through Jihad by Pakistan’s armed forces? After elections, will the rulers suddenly realize that the Hindu State will only heed to firm action and not mere words, will the rulers abandon the policy of “restraint” towards the Line of Control and Occupied Kashmir and respond militarily to the Hindu State ending its oppression of Muslims in Kashmir and within India itself. And how will elections ensure that the judiciary will suddenly start providing speedy, timely and true justice according to Shariah Law?

O Muslims of Pakistan! Anyone with awareness about elections, knows that herding the masses into ‘electoral participation’ revives the rotting corpse of the current failed system, saving it from the immediate burial that it deserves. Elections alone will certainly not solve any problems of Pakistan. Such elections will only determine a new power formation for the corrupt political and military leadership. The people will continue to be crushed post-elections, as they were pre-elections, and most likely, will end up in even worst circumstances. The only solution to Pakistan’s problems is the re-establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood. It will be the Khilafah state that will transform the Muslim World into the world’s leading state, through the comprehensive implementation of Shariah law, by an aware Islamic political leadership. The Khilafah will unify the economic resources of the Muslim World and spend it on the whole Ummah. Even today the golden era of the subcontinent is considered to be the era of ruling by Islam and Muslims when economic laws and policies extracted from the Quran and Sunnah ushered in an era of widespread prosperity throughout the subcontinent. This region, under the rule of Islam, owned 25% of the world’s wealth. O Armed Forces of Pakistan! Put your weight behind the project of Islam and Muslims, the Khilafah State and earn for yourselves and your Ummah, the goodness of this world and the hereafter. Allah (swt) said,

[وَفِي ذَٰلِكَ فَلۡيَتَنَافَسِ ٱلۡمُتَنَٰفِسُونَ]

“So let whoever aspires to this strive diligently.” [TMQ Surah Al-Mutafifoon 83:26].

21 Shawwal 1443 – Saturday, 21st May 2022

