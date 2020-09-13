Eight Muslim Sisters imprisoned in Kyrgyzstan are finally released

Alternative Media in the Women’s Section of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir: A Niche of Bright Light and a Proclaiming Voice of Truth

On 27th June 2020, the State Committee for National Security in Kyrgyzstan arrested 8 harmless Muslim women in the city of Naryn on suspicion of belonging to Hizb ut Tahrir. The security forces searched them in a disgraceful and degrading manner and kept them in the cold and hunger for a period ranging from 6 to 12 hours in the detention centre. It kept two of them imprisoned, Arunova Erkingul and Baktybek kyzy Mahabat. On 21 August 2020, the Women’s Section of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir launched the campaign “STOP the Terrorizing of the Pious Muslimahs of Kyrgyzstan!” To demand an end to the ongoing persecution and intimidation of Muslim women in Kyrgyzstan and to call for their immediate release from the cells of the repressive secular Kyrgyz regime. Thanks to Allah, our sisters were released on 05 September 2020.

Comment:

The Muslim woman suffers from the attraction of different currents that present their view of women and their role in life. One calls for dissolution and rebellion against Sharia rulings, adopting Western concepts and to be moulded under the name of globalization, another calls for adhering to customs and traditions that have no connection to Islam and to be confined to the home so that she does not perform the Islamic role entrusted to her, and another calls her for moderation, diluting her role and confusing concepts for her, and makes her live journeys of loss, wandering and exploitation … Islam came to put the matter in perspective, and this is what the alternative media worked on spreading in the Women’s Section of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in the midst of this loss, through its adoption of the issues of the Ummah and Muslim women, so it was like the rudder of the ship through which she makes her way between the challenges and difficulties of this life and directing her with the Islamic treatments to lead her, proud of her Islamic creed, towards safety. The campaign to release the sisters in Kyrgyzstan was not the first launched by the Women’s Section, rather, there was no injustice that prevailed over Muslims in general, and our Muslim sisters in particular in any part of the world, except that the alternative media pages covered it in various languages ​​(Arabic, English, Turkish, Indonesian, German, Urdu …) and worked to educate Muslims about their issues in fulfilment to the command of Allah (swt): وَإِنِ اسْتَنصَرُوكُمْ فِي الدِّينِ فَعَلَيْكُمُ النَّصْرُ “And if they seek help of you for the religion, then you must help” ]Al-Anfal:72[, at a time when the voices of feminist organizations, women’s rights and international bodies that always condemn Islam’s treatment and oppression of women are silent on the terrible crimes committed against them and even find nothing wrong with honouring their executioners!

The existence of an authentic alternative media such as the one provided by the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir, including the Women’s Section, in the midst of a biased media to Western powers that serves their interests and works to distort facts, mislead public opinion, anesthetize it and distract it from the most important issues, has become a threat that threatens the global media which is directed by its racist, supremacist and hostile attitude to any Islamic project that wants the awakening of the Ummah, its revival and restoration of its glory, and this explains the successive, repeated and deliberate closure of the pages of the party’s media office.

From this podium, we direct our call to Muslim women, especially the sisters of men, who are responsible for carrying the Islamic call and support the truth, to join the Dawah carriers in the ranks of Hizb ut Tahrir and to be an example of a conscious Muslim woman who is adhering to her religion and working to arbitrate her Lord’s law by establishing the divine system, the second Khilafah Rashidah (Caliphate) state on the method of the Prophethood, in which only her salvation and the salvation of all humankind from the domination and greed of human systems.

Eng. Durra Al-Bakush