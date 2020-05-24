Eid Greetings from Hizb ut Tahrir Wilayah Egypt

We are delighted at Hizb ut Tahrir/ Wilayah Egypt to extend to the people of Egypt in particular and the Islamic Ummah in general warm heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the day of breaking their fast, may Allah return it to them with happiness and blessings many times over and for many years. We also congratulate on this occasion our Ameer, the Ameer of Hizb ut Tahrir, the eminent scholar Ata Bin Khalil Abu Al-Rashtah, Ata Al-Khair, Aba Yaseen, asking Allah (swt) that he raises it, the Khilafah Rashidah state (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood, so he chants takbirs and we chant with him, and we pledge our Bayah for him to be a Khaleefah for Muslims, soon with Allah’s permission.

Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, La Ilaha Ila Allah, Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, Wa lillahi Alhamd…

May you be well throughout the year, O the Ummah of Goodness, the best nation brought out to the people, Allah is greater than calamity and the epidemic, Allah is greater than the West and its Capitalism. Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, Wa lillahi Alhamd, when He helped His servant, and He gave might to His soldiers and defeated the Ahzab alone, and at all time and moment, Allahu Akbar when Allah gives might to His soldiers and prepares for the Ummah, its guiding party and its Ameer Ata Al-Khair, and the supporters who raise the word of Allah, so the state that applies Islam to the people the best application is established, and people will see Islam a practical reality embodied in the Khilafah Rashidah State on the method of the Prophethood, so they will be entering into the religion of Allah in multitudes, we ask Allah to make it soon.

May you be well throughout the year. Eid Mubarak.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Egypt

Wednesday 27th Ramadan 1441 AH

20/05/2020 CE

Issue No: 1441 / 07