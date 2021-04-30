Economic subjugation is a colonial tool to gain political control over Muslim lands!

Pakistan’s rulers continuously plea economic compulsion over the issues of the honor of the Prophet (saw), Occupied Kashmir and securing US influence in Afghanistan.

However, they are the ones who tie Pakistan to the IMF and World Bank, which are institutions conceived by the US to control the economies and monetary policies of states around the world.

The IMF maintains dollar hegemony by providing support to countries facing a shortage of dollars, whilst the World Bank hides behind “development”, to ensure a continuous outflow of dollars, perpetuating colonialist hegemony.

The Khilafah (Caliphate) alone will unify the significant military and economic resources of Muslim Lands for the interests of the Islamic Ummah and Islam.

And the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood will unsheathe its sword, like Sultan Abdul Hameed II, silencing all blasphemous voices.

Wednesday, 16 Ramadan Mubarak 1442 AH – 28 April 2021 CE

#Time4Khilafah

Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

