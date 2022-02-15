Economic Conference in Mersin (Turkey): “The Islamic Solutions for the Economic Crisis!”

Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey organized a conference in Mersin within the framework of the campaign “Islamic solutions to economic crises in 10 points”, where the causes of the current economic crisis and its radical solution were shared with the people of Mersin.

The conference, presented by Ustaadh Hassan Gümüş, was followed by an opening speech by Ustaadh Elias Kosem, then Ustaadh Musa Beyoglu explained the real causes of the crises people are suffering from and the Islamic solutions that are the remedy for them. After that, Ustaadh Abdullah Imamoglu took the floor, who said In his speech, “Are we still looking for a solution to the crisis in the brutal practices of capitalism, or in the pure rulings of Islam?”

This conference, which was held in Mersin, emphasized the fact that capitalism is bankrupt and that the only salvation for humanity that is fighting the moral and economic crises of capitalism is in the Islamic system (the Caliphate) and the Islamic economy.

For more information Click Here

Sunday, 27 Jumada al-Akhir 1443 AH corresponding to 30 January 2022 CE

More Details, Visit Websites of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey:

Official Site: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey

Facebook: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey

Twitter: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey

Instagram: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey

YouTube: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey

Koklu Degisim Magazine