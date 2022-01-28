Activism, Europe, Middle East, Side Feature
Published on 28th January 2022
Leave a comment

Economic Conference in Bursa: “Islamic Solutions for the Economic Crises in Ten Points!”

written by Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey

Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey organized an economic conference in Bursa entitled, “Islamic Solutions for the Economic Crises in Ten Points!” The brothers that presented the correct Islamic solution to the economic crisis afflicting Turkey were: Ust. Serdar Yilmaz, Ust. Musa Beyoglu, and Ust. Abdullah Imamoglu.

For more click here.

Sunday, 13 Jumada al Akhirah 1443 AH – 16 January 2022 CE

For more details please visit Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey sites:
Official Site: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey
Facebook: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey
Twitter: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey
Instagram: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey
YouTube: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey
Koklu Degisim Magazine

Leave a Reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.