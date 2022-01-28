Economic Conference in Bursa: “Islamic Solutions for the Economic Crises in Ten Points!”

Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey organized an economic conference in Bursa entitled, “Islamic Solutions for the Economic Crises in Ten Points!” The brothers that presented the correct Islamic solution to the economic crisis afflicting Turkey were: Ust. Serdar Yilmaz, Ust. Musa Beyoglu, and Ust. Abdullah Imamoglu.

Sunday, 13 Jumada al Akhirah 1443 AH – 16 January 2022 CE

